Cardi B turns her baby’s umbilical cord into gold jewelry
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
Cardi B shocked fans after transforming her newborn son’s umbilical cord into a gold heart-shaped pendant, while also turning her placenta into edible capsules.
If you thought celebrities had maxed out the weird parent trends, buckle up. Cardi B just looked the entire world dead in the eye and said, “Hold my placenta.”
According to TMZ, the rapper took her newborn son’s umbilical cord (normally something hospitals throw away or new parents accidentally lose in a drawer) and turned it into a gold heart-shaped pendant.
Apparently keeping baby pictures is so last season. Now we're keeping baby pieces.
Cardi teamed up with Mommy Made Encapsulations, a company that specialises in transforming “sentimental biological material” (yep, that’s a real phrase) into keepsakes.
In a video shared online, they gave a step-by-step masterclass in turning umbilical cord leftovers into jewellery worthy of a music video cameo.
The process is simple but bizarre. They shape the cord into a heart, dehydrate it, dip in gold chrome and pray nobody asks too many questions at the airport metal detector.
Here's the video below:
Just when you think Cardi’s clocked out of the “biological arts & crafts” workshop… she didn’t. She also had part of her placenta turned into edible capsules. Yes, that means Cardi is literally taking Cardi B supplements.
Look, moms eating their placentas is not new. Thousands of women swear by the health benefits.
Kim Kardashian even once fed hers to her family (trauma bonding but make it Hollywood), but umbilical cord jewellery? That’s a collector’s item even the Kardashians might say, “Girl, slow down.”
