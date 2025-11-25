Cardi B turns her baby’s umbilical cord into gold jewelry

If you thought celebrities had maxed out the weird parent trends, buckle up. Cardi B just looked the entire world dead in the eye and said, “Hold my placenta.”

According to TMZ, the rapper took her newborn son’s umbilical cord (normally something hospitals throw away or new parents accidentally lose in a drawer) and turned it into a gold heart-shaped pendant.

Apparently keeping baby pictures is so last season. Now we're keeping baby pieces.