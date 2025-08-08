Although, users noticed something weird.

What it’s not supposed to do is bypass captchas.

It’s meant to book hotels, manage your calendar, and do your digital dirty work.

The culprit is ChatGPT Agent, a premium AI assistant launched on July 17, 2025.

Well… surprise. One just walked right in.

They’re designed to keep bots out of websites.

You know those “I am not a robot” checkboxes? The ones that make you play “spot the traffic light” like it’s an Olympic sport?

Agent is clicking through basic captcha boxes like a smooth criminal.

Not frantically or robotically, but like a chilled-out human who totally belongs there.

How is this even real? Well, most bots fail captchas because they move like caffeinated spiders.

Captchas track things like mouse movement, click timing, and general “vibes.” Bots usually give themselves away.

ChatGPT Agent mimics human behaviour so well, it’s slipping through undetected.

One user even quoted it saying “Now I’ll click the ‘Verify you are human’ checkbox…”

Um. Sir. That’s not what a human says out loud.

Should you be worried? Well… kind of.

While Agent still struggles with trickier captchas (like picking out blurry bicycles or deformed stop signs), this simple checkbox win is… unsettling.

It shows that AI is getting better at navigating the web as if it’s one of us.

Some users have even reported getting banned from sites like Discord after using the Agent to get past verification.

So the tech isn’t flawless, but it’s close enough to make website security teams sweat.