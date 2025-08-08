CAPTCHA this: ChatGPT clicked “I’m not a robot” and got in
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
ChatGPT just passed a CAPTCHA… which isn’t supposed to happen
ChatGPT just passed a CAPTCHA… which isn’t supposed to happen
You know those “I am not a robot” checkboxes? The ones that make you play “spot the traffic light” like it’s an Olympic sport?
They’re designed to keep bots out of websites.
Well… surprise. One just walked right in.
The culprit is ChatGPT Agent, a premium AI assistant launched on July 17, 2025.
It’s meant to book hotels, manage your calendar, and do your digital dirty work.
What it’s not supposed to do is bypass captchas.
Although, users noticed something weird.
Agent is clicking through basic captcha boxes like a smooth criminal.
Not frantically or robotically, but like a chilled-out human who totally belongs there.
How is this even real? Well, most bots fail captchas because they move like caffeinated spiders.
Captchas track things like mouse movement, click timing, and general “vibes.” Bots usually give themselves away.
ChatGPT Agent mimics human behaviour so well, it’s slipping through undetected.
One user even quoted it saying “Now I’ll click the ‘Verify you are human’ checkbox…”
Um. Sir. That’s not what a human says out loud.
Should you be worried? Well… kind of.
While Agent still struggles with trickier captchas (like picking out blurry bicycles or deformed stop signs), this simple checkbox win is… unsettling.
It shows that AI is getting better at navigating the web as if it’s one of us.
Some users have even reported getting banned from sites like Discord after using the Agent to get past verification.
So the tech isn’t flawless, but it’s close enough to make website security teams sweat.
So, what happens now?
We should probably expect harder captchas, more puzzles and maybe even weirder ones.
If bots are starting to beat the “Are you human?” question… we might need new questions.
Like, “What’s your childhood trauma?” or “Name five Taylor Swift albums under pressure.”
Now that’s a real test.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago