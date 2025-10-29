Cape Town man gets fined for jaywalking!

A Cape Town man has been fined for jaywalking, an offence that's actually illegal in South Africa. Here’s what the law says...

Did you know Is it actually illegal to jaywalk in South Africa? That’s one of those things you usually hear in American movies, right? “Sir, you’re under arrest for jaywalking!” Here in Mzansi, though, many treat zebra crossings like decoration. A Cape Town man recently learned the hard way that jaywalking is, in fact, illegal in South Africa.



What is jaywalking? Jaywalking sounds harmless, but legally, it’s a no-no. It refers to pedestrians crossing a street in violation of traffic laws, usually outside of a marked crosswalk or within a certain distance of one. According to the National Road Traffic Act, pedestrians are required to: Use marked crossings and sidewalks where available, and Avoid crossing within 50 metres of a pedestrian crossing. In other words, if there’s a zebra crossing nearby and you decide to freestyle across the road instead, that’s jaywalking.

The Cape Town case Kenneth Brookes was casually crossing the road at a roadshow when law enforcement stopped him and issued a fine of R500. Shocked, he argued: “I don’t trust people stopping at stop streets”

Honestly… he’s got a fair point. South African roads are like the Wild West. There are rules, sure; but most drivers (like taxis) treat stop signs and red lights like polite suggestions.

Why is jaywalking illegal? Jaywalking might seem like a small thing, but it poses serious risks. For pedestrians, it increases the chance of being hit by a car, because drivers don’t expect someone to appear out of nowhere mid-lane. For drivers, it’s just as bad. A sudden jaywalker can force them to slam their brakes or swerve, possibly causing a crash. So yes, it’s illegal and the laws behind it are designed to keep everyone safe.

So if you didn’t know, now you know! The next time you’re tempted to do a 100-metre dash across the N2, maybe… don’t. Stick to the zebra crossing, save yourself the fine (and your kneecaps).