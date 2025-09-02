The Cane Cutter: A story of love, heritage, and resilience

'The Cane Cutter', directed by Eubulus Timothy, is more than just a film. It’s a journey across generations, a dive into the legacy of indentured Indian labourers in South Africa, and a tale of love that refuses to be silenced by time.

A powerful love story rooted in history is about to hit the silver screen.

“A young man in pursuit of his identity meets a young woman fighting for her independence.”

The film intertwines past and present in a way that feels both intimate and epic.

In 1915, aboard an indentured ship bound for Durban, two young lovers are torn apart and their romance is doomed by class and circumstance.

A century later, Devarshan Venkiah, a law student, abandons his degree to create a documentary about his grandfather’s journey from India.

Along the way, he crosses paths with Amisha Bhagwan, a fierce dancer and single mother who’s determined to reclaim her independence after an abusive marriage.

As Devarshan digs deeper into his family history, the documentary leads him straight into Amisha’s world. What begins as a clash of ambitions slowly blossoms into something more.

It becomes a chance to rewrite the love story their ancestors never got to finish.

Check out the trailer below: