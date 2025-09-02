The Cane Cutter: A story of love, heritage, and resilience
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
A love story torn apart in 1915… reborn in 2025. Durban’s ‘The Cane Cutter’ is a century-long journey of love, resilience, and heritage.
A love story torn apart in 1915… reborn in 2025. Durban’s ‘The Cane Cutter’ is a century-long journey of love, resilience, and heritage.
“A young man in pursuit of his identity meets a young woman fighting for her independence.”
A powerful love story rooted in history is about to hit the silver screen.
'The Cane Cutter', directed by Eubulus Timothy, is more than just a film. It’s a journey across generations, a dive into the legacy of indentured Indian labourers in South Africa, and a tale of love that refuses to be silenced by time.
The film intertwines past and present in a way that feels both intimate and epic.
In 1915, aboard an indentured ship bound for Durban, two young lovers are torn apart and their romance is doomed by class and circumstance.
A century later, Devarshan Venkiah, a law student, abandons his degree to create a documentary about his grandfather’s journey from India.
Along the way, he crosses paths with Amisha Bhagwan, a fierce dancer and single mother who’s determined to reclaim her independence after an abusive marriage.
As Devarshan digs deeper into his family history, the documentary leads him straight into Amisha’s world. What begins as a clash of ambitions slowly blossoms into something more.
It becomes a chance to rewrite the love story their ancestors never got to finish.
Check out the trailer below:
The journey to bring 'The Cane Cutter' to life was no less dramatic than the film itself.
When Eubulus Timothy returned from Hollywood, his longtime friend Shan Moodley had the vision to tell the story of South Africa’s Indian community.
Funding wasn’t easy to secure, though. In fact, the casting of the lead actress became a radio first when Darren Maule helped cast the role live on air!
Without major backers, Eubulus and Shan pushed forward step by step, pooling their own resources, leaning on the generosity of supporters like Dr. Dianna Moodley, ECR, Pedros, DUT, Panavision, Prevan Naidoo, Leon Alfred, Belinda Pather, and countless others.
When things got tough, Eubulus’ daughter Teerajeh rolled up her sleeves and literally pieced the film together frame by frame.
Now, after years of persistence, 'The Cane Cutter' is just three months away from lighting up cinema screens.
If you’ve ever felt torn between tradition and independence, family expectations and personal dreams; this story will hit home.
'The Cane Cutter' is romantic, dramatic, historical, and deeply South African.
It’s not just a film for audiences of Indian origin. It’s a story about identity, resilience, and love that speaks universally.
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago