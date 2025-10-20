 The Cane Cutter: A century-old love story rises
The Cane Cutter: A century-old love story rises

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

The Cane Cutter: A love story that’s spans over a century.

Cane cutter 2025
The Cane Cutter Official Poster / Supplied

A love story torn apart in 1911 is reborn in 2025. 

The Cane Cutter isn’t just another movie, it’s a time capsule of love, legacy, and the strength of a community whose story demanded to be told.

Directed by Eubulus Timothy, this powerful film dives deep into the history of South Africa’s indentured Indian laborers, weaving a romance that spans generations.

The Cane Cutter poster
The Cane Cutter Official Poster / Supplied

In 1911, two young lovers are separated by class, circumstance, and an ocean of expectations. 

A century later, their unfinished love story finds new life when Devarshan Venkiah, a young law student, sets out to uncover his grandfather’s journey. 

His search collides with the path of Amisha Bhagwan, a fierce dancer and single mom determined to reclaim her independence.

What starts as a documentary turns into a rekindling of a love story written in the past, and rewritten in the present.

This film is a love letter to heritage, stitched together through years of grit, community support, and unwavering belief. 

From a radio casting call with Darren Maule to passionate backing from local supporters, the making of The Cane Cutter mirrors the very resilience it celebrates.

The Cane Cutter hits cinema screens soon and trust us, this is one story you’ll want to witness on the big screen.

Check out the official trailer below.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

