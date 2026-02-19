Calm seas bring prime KZN fishing window

The recent run of bad weather has eased, and along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, the sea has settled into rare, inviting conditions. Calm water and warmer temperatures have opened a valuable fishing window for shore and offshore anglers alike.

In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report improved rock and surf action across the province, with conditions settled for now but forecasts hinting at change. Coastal fishing The North Coast is producing steady inedibles on mackerel and chokka. Durban's regular hotspots are delivering consistent edibles such as shad, grunter, and stumpnose. The South Coast is quietly rebuilding after recent rain, still offering quality scratch fishing and stronger inedibles on deeper points as the water begins to clean. Offshore action Success has favoured anglers willing to adapt to variable water colour and temperature. Dorado, snoek, and smaller couta have featured along much of the coastline, with reef fishing providing dependable backup when surface action slowed.

ANSA / Supplied - David Weaver find the Yellowfish at Sterkfontein despite with challenging weather conditions

Inland fishing A break in the extreme heat has brought some relief to water temperatures, though recent rainfall near the Berg has lifted river levels again. Stillwaters and larger dams are producing mixed results, while Sterkfontein continues to stand out for yellowfish. With conditions settled for now, but forecasts hinting at change, anglers are encouraged to make the most of this promising fishing window. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Michaela Daniel with an uncommon catch being a coral Rockcod caught off Durban

ANSA / Supplied - Tristan Blake with a Yellowfin Tuna after some rough sea conditions.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.

Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

