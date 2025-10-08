California woman buys billboards to find a husband
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Would you marry someone from a billboard? Well, Lisa hopes you will and it might be working
Dating in 2025 - it’s the Hunger Games of romance.
Everyone’s either taken, broken, “healing,” or just emotionally unavailable but still somehow in your DMs.
So when this woman decided to ditch the dating apps and take her search for love to the streets, the internet lost its minds.
Meet Lisa Catalano, a 42-year-old woman from California who decided that if men won’t come to her, maybe they’ll come to her via highway traffic.
Her “MarryLisa” campaign has gone viral after she plastered billboards along a 50-mile stretch of freeway looking for her future husband.
@marrylisaofficial I’m trying to find a husband, and I’m doing it by renting billboard space on highway 101 in the #sanfrancisco Bay Area! 😱 #moderndating #lookingforlove #highway101 #siliconvalley ♬ original sound - Lisa
April was months ago so it’s definitely not a prank. She’s dead serious.
“This is not a joke. It’s not a gimmick. I just want to find my husband,” Lisa told the New York Post.
Lisa’s billboards direct interested bachelors to MarryLisa.com, where they can apply like it’s The Bachelor: Freeway Edition.
What is she looking for, you ask? Well, a man between 35 and 45, aligned with her religious and political values, health-conscious, and preferably not wanted by the police.
Oh, and he should be ready to start a family within two to three years. (So, no time-wasters, Brad.)
While TikTok users have been clowning the campaign, it’s actually working. Lisa says she’s received tons of applications already and local US news networks have picked up the story.
However, she plans to expand the campaign if Mr. Right doesn’t appear soon.
@marrylisaofficial Update! Number of applications I’ve received so far! Omg! 😱 #MarryLisa #lookingforlove #sanfranciscobayarea #bayareabachelorette #billboards ♬ original sound - Lisa
Now you might think this is weird, but the dating scene has gotten so weird that putting your face on a billboard might actually be less cringe than sending another “wyd?” text.
At least Lisa’s shooting her shot loudly, proudly, and 50 feet above ground level.
If you’re interested in a long-distance marriage, visit MarryLisa.com to shoot your shot.
(PS. If it works out for you, don’t forget to invite us to the wedding).
