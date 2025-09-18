Bream mayhem sweeps KZN's coast

It's "bream mayhem" on the KwaZulu-Natal coast! Find out why anglers are reeling in a massive variety of species, from trophy-sized beauties to spirited blacktail.

This week's fishing report shows excellent activity along the KZN coastline, with anglers from Durban to the South Coast experiencing varied success across multiple species. Brusher, bream, grey sharks, kob, blacktail, and garrick are all showing consistently, with catches ranging from fun-sized fish to some impressive specimens. In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report that rock and surf fishing conditions have been particularly productive, with prawn, chokka, and ghost crab proving effective on the lower tides.

ANSA / Supplied - Megeshan Naidoo with a beautiful White Mussel cracker caught down south coast

The spreading of offshore bait is attracting kingfish, tuna, and greys back to the area, while warming river and dam temperatures are improving bass and yellowfish activity inland. ALSO READ: The big KZN spring bite: It's all on! Current conditions suggest strong opportunities for both edible species and game fish across the province. For all the hotspots and insider tips, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Michaela Daniels and Riyaad Naidu with some offshore Garrick action

ANSA / Supplied - Dean Reddy with a gorgeous Speckled Snapper caught up the north coast

Meanwhile, from Durban anglers to fishing enthusiasts worldwide, everyone's wondering: are those cheap tackle deals online actually worth it In an episode of companion series, The Deep Dive, Vinesh and e-commerce expert Tim Irvine explore the risks and rewards of buying fishing gear from drop-shipping platforms like AliExpress, Temu, and Wish. They break down how drop-shipping really works, why that "too good to be true" reel might actually be too good to be true, and when supporting your local tackle shop makes more sense for South African conditions. For all the details on navigating online tackle deals, listen below.

Vinesh Soogreem

