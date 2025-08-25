Brad Pitt hits the track in ‘F1: The Movie’ - Available now on Digital

The wait is finally over! Brad Pitt’s “F1: The Movie” is finally available to stream straight from your couch!

The wait is finally over! Brad Pitt’s “F1: The Movie” is finally available to stream straight from your couch!

Gentlemen, start your engines… because Brad Pitt is officially racing onto your screens in the brand-new F1: The Movie! This film has the need for speed dialed all the way up, and you can finally stream it digitally!

What’s the movie about?

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a 90s Formula 1 prodigy who was once destined to be the greatest until a life-changing crash sent him spinning off the track. Fast-forward 30 years, and Sonny is pulled out of his nomadic retirement by his old teammate Ruben Cervantes (played by the legendary Javier Bardem). Ruben now owns APXGP, a struggling F1 team that’s running on fumes and he needs Sonny’s experience to bring it back from the brink.

Sonny is paired with hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce (played by Snowfall star Damson Idris). He’s young, fearless, and gunning for glory… which means he’s not just Sonny’s teammate, but his biggest rival on the grid.

Why is everyone hyped about this?

Now, this isn’t your average “Hollywood-on-a-green-screen” racing flick. F1: The Movie was filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends, meaning the speed, the adrenaline, and the roaring crowd? 100% real. Plus, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton didn’t just lend his expertise; he’s also a producer, bringing authenticity and insider access to the world of Formula 1. Some real F1 drivers even make appearances. So if you’ve ever dreamed of being in the pit lane with the world’s fastest drivers, this movie is as close as it gets without buying a multi-million-rand race car.

Where can I watch it?

