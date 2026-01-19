Blow before you go: SANTACO to introduce taxi breathalysers

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced a major road safety move: breathalysers are being installed in taxis to stop drunk driving before it even starts.

If you’ve ever climbed into a taxi and silently prayed, “Lord, please let this driver be sober and this taxi have brakes,” Santaco just answered one of those prayers.

How it works

Before a driver can begin a trip, they’ll have to blow into a breathalyser installed in the vehicle.

If alcohol is detected, the taxi will not start.

Just in case someone thinks they can behave for five minutes and then get creative, drivers will also be required to retest after driving certain distances.

So no sneaky sips at the next stop, chief.

Santaco president Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe made it clear that this isn’t a publicity stunt, it’s a safety mission.

“The lives of our customers are very important,” Tsebe said.

He confirmed that implementation is immediate, starting at taxi ranks with marshals and associations.

There will be a strong focus on long-distance operators, especially ahead of the Easter holidays (aka South Africa’s most dangerous season on the roads).

Translation: if you’re drunk, the taxi is officially saying “Not today.”