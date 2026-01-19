Blow before you go: SANTACO to introduce taxi breathalysers
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
SANTACO’s new breathalyser rule could change taxi safety in South Africa, one sober trip at a time.
If you’ve ever climbed into a taxi and silently prayed, “Lord, please let this driver be sober and this taxi have brakes,” Santaco just answered one of those prayers.
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced a major road safety move: breathalysers are being installed in taxis to stop drunk driving before it even starts.
How it works
Before a driver can begin a trip, they’ll have to blow into a breathalyser installed in the vehicle.
If alcohol is detected, the taxi will not start.
Just in case someone thinks they can behave for five minutes and then get creative, drivers will also be required to retest after driving certain distances.
So no sneaky sips at the next stop, chief.
Santaco president Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe made it clear that this isn’t a publicity stunt, it’s a safety mission.
“The lives of our customers are very important,” Tsebe said.
He confirmed that implementation is immediate, starting at taxi ranks with marshals and associations.
There will be a strong focus on long-distance operators, especially ahead of the Easter holidays (aka South Africa’s most dangerous season on the roads).
Translation: if you’re drunk, the taxi is officially saying “Not today.”
Santaco says this is part of a bigger clean-up plan for the industry, which includes:
- Stronger road safety advocacy among drivers, marshals and staff
- Joint enforcement with authorities to crack down on illegal operations
- Continuous driver training
- Technology-driven solutions
- Partnerships with civil society, the private sector and health institutions
The announcement was made during a joint media briefing with Transport Minister Barbara Creecy.
Creecy reinforced government’s commitment to road safety and clamping down on drunk driving across the country.
ALSO READ: Full N3 closures coming next week
This move could be a game-changer for commuter safety.
No lectures. No warnings. No arguing.
If you’re drunk, the taxi simply refuses to participate.
For passengers everywhere, that’s one less thing to worry about, besides the music volume, the sliding door that you must push to pull, and whether there’s space for “just one more person.”
That’s progress.
