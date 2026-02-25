Blood Moon on 3 March: Will South Africans see it?

Another Blood Moon is coming this March, but will we be able to see it? Here’s what you need to know.

The first big sky show of 2026 is almost here! A total lunar eclipse, better known as a “blood moon”, is happening on 3 March. Cue dramatic music.

What is a “Blood Moon”? Despite the spooky name, the Moon is not bleeding. A blood moon happens during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. Instead of the Moon disappearing completely, it turns a deep coppery red. Here’s the simple science bit: Sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere Blue light gets scattered. Red light bends and reaches the Moon. The Moon glows red. It’s basically Earth’s atmosphere acting like a giant Instagram filter.

Will South Africans be able to see it? Now before you set your 3am alarm and grab a blanket… here’s the catch: South Africa won’t be able to see it. (We know. Pain.) According to reporting by The South African, this particular eclipse will be visible across North and Central America, with partial visibility in parts of Central and South Asia. Sadly, Africa and Europe fall outside the viewing zone this time around. So while some parts of the world get a cosmic light show, we’ll be stuck watching it on social media like, “Wow, looks amazing guys.”

Why is South Africa missing out? Thankfully, we’re not missing out because of Trumps Tariffs. It all just comes down to timing and positioning. By the time the eclipse reaches totality, the Moon simply won’t be above the horizon in South Africa. However, let’s not sulk. We recently witnessed the Blood Moon in its beauty and glory. In September 2025, South Africans were treated to a stunning total lunar eclipse. Sky-watchers came out and shared their photos with us! Check out the pictures from our last blood moon here.

We still have a chance though. The Blood Moon shall shine on South Africa again. Lunar eclipses follow predictable cycles, so just because we’re missing this one doesn’t mean we’re banned from the cosmic party forever. So for now, South Africa will sit this round out.