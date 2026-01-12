 Birmingham’s pink sky shocked the world! Here’s what actually caused it
Birmingham's pink sky shocked the world! Here's what actually caused it

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

Birmingham's night sky glowed a stunning bright pink on Friday night, and the internet lost its mind!

Pink sky in Birmingham
Complex / X

We all know Mother Nature has a flair for drama.

From the Northern Lights dancing in the Arctic sky to Antarctica’s Blood Falls, our planet constantly reminds us it’s the ultimate showrunner.

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, Birmingham, England, dropped a visual curveball that left the world blinking at their screens.

On Friday night (January 9th), residents were greeted by something that looked like a scene straight out of a sci-fi movie: a glowing pink sky stretching across the city… at night.

Not your typical romantic sunset pink either. We’re talking full-on, “Did we just enter another galaxy?” kind of pink.

Naturally, reactions ranged from the dramatic to the downright hilarious.

Some worried it was a prelude to Judgment Day. Others were convinced a portal to the Upside Down (yes, Stranger Things style) had opened above their homes.

Take a look at these jaw-dropping pics:

Birmingham pink sky 02
Pink sky in Birmingham / Complex / X
Birmingham pink sky 01
Pink sky in Birmingham / Complex / X
Birmingham pink sky 03
Pink sky in Birmingham / Complex / X

Check out this stunning video posted by a mesmerised Birmingham resident:

Now before you start booking flights to Birmingham or prepping your Eleven cosplay, here’s the plot twist: it wasn’t some cosmic phenomenon. Sorry, drama lovers.

This celestial show was caused by LED lights at St Andrew’s Stadium, home of Birmingham City Football Club.

The stadium’s lights, combined with low cloud cover and a dusting of snow, reflected off the atmosphere and nearby surfaces, turning streets, trees, and rooftops into a pink paradise.

BBC weather presenter Simon King explained it simply: the snow scattered the blue wavelengths of light more than usual, making the night sky appear pink.

The club even had a sense of humor about it, tweeting: “Pink sky at night, Blues delight 🩷

So yes… what looked like an apocalyptic or otherworldly sky was really just football stadium lights doing their thing.

Still, it made for a spectacular, if slightly anticlimactic, show.

