The big KZN spring bite: It's all on!

KZN is firing on all cylinders! Find out why spring has kicked off with an explosion of action in our rivers, reefs, and right here on the coast.

September is here, spring has kicked in, and the river season is wide open. The bite is electric across the coast and inland, with species like bass, Garrick, bronze bream, shad, grunter, and even dorado making headlines. From Durban to the North Coast, South Coast to the Midlands, and all the way to Albert Falls, our Angler News SA podcast reporters have confirmed that the action is firing everywhere. From snoek and soldier bream offshore to grunters, rays, and bronze bream inshore - every spot is producing.

ANSA / Supplied -Liam Munsamy with a rare catch especially off the rocks, a Prodigal Son is always a catch of a lifetime

Plus, we’re thrilled to welcome a vibrant new voice to our team, Mikayla Daniels, who is absolutely crushing it with their on-the-ground reports and fish-by-fish coverage of what’s biting, where, and how. And let’s not forget freshwater! Trout rivers are now open, bass are bouncing back, and Albert Falls is seeing some serious action with over 390 bass weighed in at the latest competition! For all the details and hotspots, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast episode below.

ANSA / Supplied - Ashveer Soogreem in some Bronze Bream action off the Bluff

ANSA / Supplied - Frans Van De Westhuizen with a Blacktip Kingfish caught off Margate pier

Meanwhile, check out the new episode of our companion series, The Deep Dive podcast. It's titled 'The Cast', a short, sharp episode full of that "moment before the cast" feeling. The episode is all about that moment. You know the one: standing there with rod in hand, finger on the line, about to make that cast. It’s more than bait hitting water. It’s anticipation, hope, and the belief that something incredible might be waiting on the other side.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene

Vinesh Soogreem

