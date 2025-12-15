The Big Favours that changed lives in 2025

We didn’t just make radio waves in 2025… we made real-life waves. Let’s rewind the moments that made us cry, cheer, and believe in humanity again.

2025 was a year full of impactful and exciting Big Favours with East Coast Radio across KZN! Thanks to your support, we were able to bless hundreds (if not thousands) of people across the province with much needed support. From serving thousands of families food for the festive season, to helping young kids unlock their sports dreams, helping pay for students’ education and even building a house! This is what the BIG Favour is all about. Let’s hit the rewind button and take a look at some of the most inspiring moments from this year

Port Edward Primary School's cricket pitch

Port Edward Primary School BIG Favour

We started off the year all the way in the South Coast to gift Port Edward Primary School a much needed cricket pitch. A member of staff at the school reached out to Sky Tshabalala asking for assistance in getting a new cricket pitch for the young kids. He shared how difficult it is for them to coach cricket and host cricket games on a pitch that’s decades old. This small gesture made the biggest difference for all the young sportsmen at Port Edward Primary School. Check out the highlights from that incredible day below:

MaShangase's new home

MaShangase stands in front of her house as it nears completion / Julian Carelsen

This favour still lives fresh in our minds. Back in March, we received a message that stopped us in our tracks. It was a plea for something no one should ever have to ask for: a safe place to call home. The letter came from a concerned mother who was desperately trying to help a woman named Thembele Surprise Shangase. Thembele lives in the Madwaleni area, Inchanga, under Ward 4 of eThekwini Metro. Her home was devastated by the horrific floods that tore through KwaZulu-Natal in 2022. Carmen Reddy and Sky Tshabalala visited Ms Thembele Shangase's home in Inchanga on 2 July to surprise Thembele with the news that we're building her a house. She was beyond thankful and could barely hold her emotions together. Check out the video below:

In the true spirit of Mandela Day, East Coast Radio officially handed over a newly built home to Thembele Shangase and her children in Inchanga, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The emotional handover ceremony, attended by members of the community, government representatives, sponsors, and media, marked the culmination of the station’s “Build a Home with Us This Mandela Day” campaign, a province-wide initiative that called on KZN to unite and support a family in need. The home wasn’t fully complete, but the difference was already evident. Check out the highlights here:

MaShangase's housewarming

MaShangase’s new home, built by KZN

On 11 September, Darren, Sky & Carmen returned to Inchanga for the moment we’d all been waiting for. MaShangase’s official housewarming party! What awaited us was breathtaking. A home complete with a fitted kitchen, tiled floors that gleamed in the sunlight, freshly painted walls, and furniture ready to welcome family and friends. She shared her gratitude, speaking of how her life had changed. For years, she had prayed for a safe, dignified home and her dream came true. Watch the highlights from that incredible day here:

Yes, we as East Coast Radio worked hard to facilitate all this change in our local communities, but we aren't the real heroes. The real hero behind these BIG Favours is YOU! Yes, without you, none of these would've been possible. Your donations, your support and your love. Thank you, KZN! Let's continue to make real change in our communities. To read more about our previous BIG Favours, click here.