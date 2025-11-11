 The Big Favour Bean Challenge SOLVED!
The Big Favour Bean Challenge SOLVED!

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

We challenged KZN to a problem sum and you (with the help of AI) managed to solve it! Here's the answer

Bean challenge header
The Bean Challenge SOLVED

Yesterday we spilled beans.

KZN loved the challenge, while some people found it difficult.

So, here’s the neat, friendly walkthrough that gets you the answer without drama.

The challenge (short version):

You start with 444 154 sugar beans in a bag. The bag tears and beans fall out as you walk: 1 bean in the 1st metre, 2 in the 2nd, 3 in the 3rd, and so on (one more bean per metre). How many metres will you have walked when only 1 bean is left in the bag?

Step 1: Turn the story into Maths

Bean Challenge step 1
Step 1

Step 2: Clear the fraction

Bean challenge step 2
Step 2

Step 3: Use the quadratic formula

Bean challenge step 3
Step 3

Take the positive root:

k = (-1 + 1885) / 2 = 1884 / 2 = 942

Verification:

942 × 943 / 2 = 444 153

and 444 154 − 444 153 = 1 bean remaining

So, its 942 metres!

How did you do?

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

