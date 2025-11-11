The Big Favour Bean Challenge SOLVED!

Yesterday we spilled beans.

KZN loved the challenge, while some people found it difficult.

So, here’s the neat, friendly walkthrough that gets you the answer without drama.

The challenge (short version):

You start with 444 154 sugar beans in a bag. The bag tears and beans fall out as you walk: 1 bean in the 1st metre, 2 in the 2nd, 3 in the 3rd, and so on (one more bean per metre). How many metres will you have walked when only 1 bean is left in the bag?