BEWARE: Fake cops in Amanzimtoti are scamming residents
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
The SAPS has sounded the alarm on the rising number of “police” scams in KZN. Here’s how to avoid...
If you ever get a WhatsApp or email from someone claiming to be a police officer asking for donations, delete it faster than you’d delete a text from your ex.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a serious warning after a rise in scams involving people pretending to be cops and tricking the public into handing over money.
These fraudsters are sending out fake SAPS letters (complete with logos and official-sounding language), claiming they’re collecting funds for things like feeding schemes for the needy.
SAPS has made it clear: “We do not request donations through WhatsApp, email, or phone calls, and we will never ask for your banking details.”
Basically, if someone says they’re an officer and wants cash, they’re not a cop… they’re a con.
The scam in Amanzimtoti
In a recent incident, an elderly Amanzimtoti couple was approached by a man who introduced himself as Detective Simon Ziphakamise Chiliza.
He claimed he’d locked his keys in his car, his wife needed to get to the hospital urgently, and he just needed R350 to fetch a spare key.
The couple (being kind-hearted) helped him out.
Days later, the man vanished; except for a few WhatsApp messages promising to pay back the money.
The South Coast Sun is reported to have seen WhatsApp messages between the two, as well as a copy of the man’s ID, which he allowed to be photographed before receiving the money.
Unfortunately, because the money was handed over voluntarily, a fraud case couldn’t be opened.
So, while the man’s story was fake, the couple’s generosity was real and that’s what these scammers prey on.
Kindness is free but don’t let scammers make it expensive.
Stay alert, and remember: real cops don’t ask for donations
How to spot and stop the scam
If you ever get a “police donation” request, here’s your game plan:
- Don’t reply. Ignore the message or hang up immediately.
- Don’t share personal details or banking info.
- Never pay money unless you’re physically at a police station and get a receipt.
- Always double-check. Call your local SAPS using a verified number.
- Report it immediately. Phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or visit your nearest station.
