The best moments of your week on East Coast Breakfast - 16 to 20 Feb

This week brought you romantic updates, serious showdowns & major changes in KZN! Of course you have to relive them!

This week on East Coast Breakfast delivered everything from heartwarming relationship updates to difficult but important conversations in sport and business. Add a major coaching announcement into the mix and you’ve got a week that truly had range. Let's rewind a bit!

Calvin & Carina: The Valentine’s getaway update After being sent on a spontaneous Valentine’s weekend to Jozini Tiger Lodge with zero planning, Calvin and Carina officially became East Coast Breakfast’s bravest couple. On Monday morning, Darren, Sky, and Carmen caught up with the duo to find out how the whirlwind escape unfolded. Was it romantic bliss? Mild chaos? Relationship-defining? Let’s just say… leaving immediately makes for excellent storytelling. Take a listen here:

“Will you be my girlfriend?” - Does anyone still ask? Somewhere along the way, the official “Will you be my boyfriend/girlfriend?” conversation disappeared. Is it still necessary? Or do we just assume exclusivity based on vibes and shared Netflix passwords? Darren, Sky, and Carmen opened the floor to KZN, and listeners had strong opinions on whether defining the relationship is outdated… or absolutely essential. This is what you had to say:

Allegations of racism rock football In a tense moment during a match between Real Madrid and Benfica, Vinícius Júnior scored the winning goal before a celebration sparked confrontation. He later accused Gianluca Prestianni of using a racial slur, prompting a 10-minute stoppage under FIFA’s anti-racism protocol. Darren, Sky, and Carmen unpacked the seriousness of the allegations, the importance of accountability in sport, and why conversations around racism in football remain necessary. It was a sobering but vital discussion you need to hear:

“KZN won’t survive this” - The Tongaat Hulett saga The provisional liquidation of Tongaat Hulett has sent shockwaves through KwaZulu-Natal. Dr Siyabonga Madlala, Executive Chairman of SAFDA, joined the team to explain the broader economic impact — from farmers to supply chains to everyday consumers. Dr Kajal Ramnanun from University of KwaZulu-Natal and Co-Chairperson of the UKZN Business Rescue Unit also weighed in, unpacking what liquidation means for employees and the regional economy. For many listeners, this wasn’t just business news, it’s personal. This is what it means for KZN'ers:

There’s a new head coach in town Big news for rugby fans: JP Pietersen has officially stepped into the role of Head Coach for the Sharks. He joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen to celebrate the milestone and share what his first priorities will be in the new role. Listen to the heartwarming moment here: