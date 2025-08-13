Behind the curtains of Snow White in Mzansi: A fairy tale reimagined

Northwood School joined East Coast Breakfast to share the excitement behind their upcoming reimagination of Snow White - premiering on August 14 at Northwood.

As the stage lights get ready to shine on Northwood School's upcoming musical production, an enchanting twist on a classic favourite adds layers of cultural resonance and local flair. 'Snow White in Mzansi' is set to dazzle audiences with its unique blend of fairy tale magic and vibrant South African culture on August 14 at Northwood.

Darren, Sky, and Carmen welcomed the creative team and student actors, including Sphe, Hannah, Ben, and Nicola, to give a brief glimpse into the musical that promises to enchant the heart of Durban North with the magic of Mzansi. Anelda Roets and Gareth Gale, the creative teachers behind this reimagination, described how setting the age-old narrative of Snow White amidst the colourful backdrop of South Africa brings relevance and vitality to the tale. "We follow the normal fairy tale from Snow White, but she finds herself in South Africa, where she meets lots of interesting people and characters, bringing some beautiful African flavour through the songs," said Roets. The cast has formed more than just a production crew; they've created a tight-knit family. Sphe, the lead vocalist playing the African prince, shared his perspective on this reimagination: "The intertwining of both worlds fascinates me, making it an experience worth your time and money." Nicola Jansen van Rensburg, portraying Snow White, captured the essence of this synergy, expressing how being part of this play gave her "happily ever after" by connecting with such a talented group.

The cast wrapped the interview with a live musical treat, as they performed 'Memories' by Maroon 5 in studio, followed by an exclusive off-air rendition of 'Shosholoza', showcasing the prowess and spirit of Northwood's budding stars. Here's a glimpse of what you can expect this Thursday.

'Snow White in Mzansi' will open its curtains on August 14 at Durban North, a show destined to enchant audiences with its novel retelling and soulful performances. Tickets are available through All Events and Northwood School. Listen to the full interview and their amazing LIVE studio performance below: