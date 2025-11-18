Bank employee debarred for accessing ex’s account 417 times

If you’ve ever been tempted to check up on your ex and think you’re a bit obsessed, relax.

Whatever you’ve done, it’s nothing compared to this real-life episode of “How Far Is Too Far?”

A former FirstRand Bank employee has officially been debarred from the financial sector after she accessed her ex-boyfriend’s bank account more than 400 times.

417 sneaky log-ins, minimum. At that point, it’s not even snooping anymore… it’s a loyalty programme.

She also allegedly dipped into her family members’ accounts too.

Ma’am said “Everybody’s business is my business.”