Bank employee debarred for accessing ex’s account 417 times
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
She checked her ex’s bank account 417 times… and the bank checked her right out of the industry.
She checked her ex’s bank account 417 times… and the bank checked her right out of the industry.
If you’ve ever been tempted to check up on your ex and think you’re a bit obsessed, relax.
Whatever you’ve done, it’s nothing compared to this real-life episode of “How Far Is Too Far?”
A former FirstRand Bank employee has officially been debarred from the financial sector after she accessed her ex-boyfriend’s bank account more than 400 times.
417 sneaky log-ins, minimum. At that point, it’s not even snooping anymore… it’s a loyalty programme.
She also allegedly dipped into her family members’ accounts too.
Ma’am said “Everybody’s business is my business.”
Why did she get debarred?
IOL reported that the bank kicked her out after deciding she no longer met the standard of being a “fit and proper person.”
Translation: If you’re checking your ex’s account like it’s your Instagram feed, you probably shouldn’t be handling anybody’s money.
They found her conduct lacked honesty, integrity, good standing and good judgment.
She admitted to accessing the accounts, but said it was “with authorisation”.
Sadly, the ex denies ever giving authorisation to have his finances stalked.
Her appeal that went nowhere
The employee ran straight to the Financial Services Tribunal (FST) to try overturn the decision.
There, she repeated her story: “Yes, I accessed the accounts… but it wasn’t private. And the client authorised it.”
The FST looked at the evidence, looked at her explanation, and basically said:
“Nah, this ain’t adding up.”
She also tried arguing that the 417 access points were exaggerated because many were “multiple instances of the same conduct.”
The FST basically said: “Sweetie… whether it’s 417 or 307 or 299, you still did the thing.”
ALSO READ: Home Affairs employee convicted for “digital murder” - Are you sure you’re still “alive”?
The tribunal ruled that her ex did not authorise any of it, her story was “improbable”, her behaviour broke several FAIS Act rules, her employer’s policies were violated and the debarment must stand.
Her application was dismissed. End of story. Case closed.
Do not pass Go. Do not collect R200. Find another career.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
The 3 things Carol Ofori does as a successful entrepreneur
It's National Entrepreneur Day, and Carol Ofori is sharing three things ...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Video of descent into King Shaka Airport tugs at Durbanites' hearts
A video showing the breathtaking aerial view of Durban as a plane descen...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago