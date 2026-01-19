 Back to school diaries: Here’s what KZN kids lost in week one
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

It’s only the first week of school and KZN kids have already lost shirts, teeth, stationery… and their will to live.

Lost property
Wirestock / iStock

Ah yes… Week 2 of the school year is here and the honeymoon is OVER. 

The uniforms are already stressed, the lunchboxes are missing in action, and Darren, Sky and Carmen asked a very important question:

“What did KZN kids lose in the first week of school?”

KZN parents did not disappoint. Not even a little. 

Starting school is meant to be magical. New shoes. Fresh stationery. Big dreams.

By Friday, however, it’s giving crime scene.

Just ask Lukhona, whose Grade 1 champ didn’t just lose stationery… he lost his entire t-shirt.

“When I went to pick him up he was bare-chested… apparently they were playing soccer and he took it off to celebrate a goal. The t-shirt was history.”

Honestly? That’s passion. That’s commitment. That’s future PSL behaviour.

Kersh wins originality points: “Our baby girl started Grade 1 and lost a TOOTH on the first day.” 

The Tooth Fairy didn’t even get a chance to warm up.

Then there’s Carryn, whose child didn’t lose property… he lost blood.

“Rusty nail through the foot on day 2 of Grade 2. Tetanus injection and all. We will try again next week.”

School said, Welcome back. Please bleed responsibly. 

Raheel’s child went minimalist real quick: “Mine lost everything in the pencil case.”

At this point, the pencil case itself is just vibes.

Christine’s list reads like a debit order gone wrong: “Juice bottle. Lunch tin. Tracksuit jacket (worth R750!!!). New school bag… scribbled on with felt pens.”

We’re only in January, people. JANUARY.

However, some losses can’t be replaced at PEP.

Kirsten’s kids lost their motivation.

Gary’s son lost his happiness. 

Nafi and her kid lost their dignity on a Friday: “Our damn dignity, on the 3rd day of school a monkey tried attacking us, I grabbed my kid and ran for the hills, but did I not fall in front of everybody with my poor child and both got injured. At least we didn't get bitten.”

Yoh! At least you had the weekend to recover. 

Listen to the full conversation here: 

Week one of school is less “Back-to-School” and more “Survivor: KZN Edition.”

If your child came home with something intact, you’re winning.

Word of advice: Parents, just hang in there.

We’ll check in again by mid-term… when the shoes are destroyed and the jerseys have mysteriously migrated to another province. 

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

