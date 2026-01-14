Back to reality: The ultimate Back to School checklist

Here’s the back-to-school checklist every learner (and parent) needs to survive day one without drama.

Dear learners, Welcome back to school. Yes, it’s real. No, it’s not a prank and unfortunately, “just five more minutes” is no longer a valid lifestyle choice. Before you step out the door looking fresh, nervous, excited, and slightly confused, here’s a back-to-school checklist to help you survive day one like a legend.

Pack Your Bag Let’s start with the basics: Books Stationery Lunch (something that won’t embarrass you when opened) Water bottle Homework? Not yet - it’s Day One… relax Bonus tip: Your bag should not contain toys, speakers, random cables, or last year’s report you’re still emotionally processing.

Pack Your Brain Please remember: Your teacher exists The timetable has changed “I didn’t know” is no longer a valid excuse after 07:45 Also try to bring listening skills, basic respect and some willingness to learn. We’re not asking for miracles. Just effort.

Leave These at Home Make sure you leave these behind: Explicit language “But at home I do this” Attitude Main-character energy during lessons Remember: School is not TikTok and your teacher is not your comment section.

Dress Code Check Uniform? On. Shoes? Correct. Socks? Present. Fashion experiments? Save them for the weekend. If you look like you’re heading to a fashion show or a music video this morning… you might not be ready for school.

Timing Is Everything Lastly... time is of the essence. So, it's essential you: Wake up on time Leave the house on time Arrive at school on time Excuses like “the traffic” and “I overslept” stopped working in 2020. Get with the times (pun intended).

As you get back to school, whether it's a new grade or a new school, stay calm and collected. It’s okay to feel nervous. It’s okay to feel excited. It’s okay to feel like you forgot how school works. You’ve got this. New year, new class, new goals. Make friends. Ask questions. Try your best. And please… don’t fight on day one. Good luck, learners of South Africa. Go make your parents proud. At the very least… don’t get a call home before break.