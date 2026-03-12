Autumn bite rewards patient KZN anglers

Cooler temperatures and falling river levels signal autumn's arrival in KZN. Dorado action offshore and trout feeding inland as anglers adapt to seasonal shift.

With cooler weather and lower river levels, autumn has arrived in KwaZulu-Natal. Anglers faced rough seas and changing coastal forecasts, but those who focused on short fishing windows and adjusted to water clarity still found success In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem and the team share that changing weather will need careful planning in the days ahead. Still, patience and flexibility are paying off, with some great dorado catches off Durban. Coastal fishing On the North Coast, especially around Tugela and Mtunzini, anglers caught a steady number of inedible species. In Durban, spots like Glenashley, Blue Lagoon, and the Basin saw mixed results for shad, grunter, and stumpnose. On the South Coast, those who found cleaner water and adjusted their bait had some success with kob, stumpnose, grunter, and different flatfish, even though conditions were still challenging.

ANSA / Supplied - Connor Dunnett with a Couta caught off Scottburgh

Offshore action Offshore teams that launched between weather changes found dorado, couta, and sometimes wahoo where the water temperatures were right. Inland fishing Better autumn conditions helped freshwater fishing, with river anglers seeing trout feeding on both nymphs and dry flies. Sterkfontein Dam was still great for sight-fishing yellowfish. Bass fishing was slow at Albert Falls but picked up at Midmar. For more hotspots and details, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at top of this page or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Dawie Du Bruyn with a Yellowbelly Rockcod

ANSA / Supplied - Amy Visser with a Brown Trout caught off the Bushman’s River

ANSA / Supplied - Ruan Irving with a massive Rockcod caught down south coast

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.

Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

