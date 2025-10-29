Anrich Nortje joins the Hollywoodbets Dolphins

There’s a new Dolphin in KZN, and he’s coming in hot! Meet Anrich Nortje, aka The Proteas Speedster!

The Hollywoodbets Dolphins just pulled off a major power play and KZN cricket fans are buzzing! Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje has officially joined the squad ahead of the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge, kicking off this Saturday at Kingsmead. The man who’s made batters duck, dive, and question their career choices is bringing his thunderous pace to Durban.

After spending months regaining full fitness, Nortje is ready to rediscover his rhythm and the Dolphins are giving him the perfect platform. The last time he took the field was in the IPL back in May, with his last outing for the Proteas being the T20 World Cup final in the West Indies last year. Now, he’s back - rested, recharged, and ready to let it rip.

A fresh start for the Dolphins

Last season’s T20 Challenge was… well, let’s just say “character-building.” The Dolphins finished bottom of the table, winning just two of their seven matches However, this season, the Dolphins are clearly not messing around. Signing Nortje is like equipping a speedboat with jet engines! Their first mission is the KZN showdown against the Tuskers at Kingsmead this Saturday. Expect drama. Expect pace. Expect Kingsmead to vibrate.

What are the bosses saying? Coach Quinton Friend couldn’t hide his excitement: “It’s massive for us to rope in a bowler of Anrich’s calibre. He’s done special things on the international stage, the IPL, and SA20 so we know he’s bringing serious experience to our setup.” KZN Cricket Union CEO Heinrich Strydom echoed the sentiment: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome a box-office cricketer like Anrich Nortje. He’s a proven match-winner at international level and will be a crucial part of our squad.” Heinrich Strydom and Anrich Nortje joined East Coast Breakfast to speak on the upcoming clash against The Tuskers and the real reason Heinrich signed him! (PS. It's not what you expect)