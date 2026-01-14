Amen cancelled: Gqeberha pastor gets arrested mid-sermon

This pastor’s sermon was so powerful, it ended in handcuffs instead of a prayer.

What’s the ONE thing you never expect from your pastor? Maybe it’s him having a beer after the service? Driving a flashy car? Stealing church money? Sure… those are all mildly shocking, but this pastor skipped the small stuff and went straight for the ultimate plot twist. He got arrested mid-sermon. Yes, as in before he could say AMEN. Weirdly enough, the congregation was shocked, but somehow also not surprised.

A video that’s now doing the rounds online shows a pastor in Gqeberha being arrested by a squad of police officers during a church service. No waiting outside. No “we’ll catch him later.” No respect for the altar call. The officers walked in like they were late for tithing, marched straight through the congregation, climbed onto the stage and escorted the pastor to his newest residence: Correctional Services. They didn’t even let him finish his point. No closing prayer. No “amen.” Just cuffs and curtains. Check out the video here:

A Methodist pastor was arrested during a church service while delivering a sermon in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, today, Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mOVnZ6wLoD — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) January 11, 2026

Now there’s no official word yet on why he was arrested. However, social media detectives wasted absolutely zero seconds filling in the blanks with their own theories. In a situation like this, you’d expect loyal church members to protest, cry, pray or start a full-on spiritual riot. Instead? People stood up, picked up their bags and left. No questions. No outrage. Just a calm, collective “Yoh… okay then.” Honestly, it looked like most of them were thinking, “At least I can still make it to Checkers before the queues.”

Ironically, the comments section was far more upset about the unfinished sermon than the arrest itself. One user asked: “So they couldn’t wait for him to finish the sermon first?” Uh… no, my guy. Jail doesn’t do intermissions. Another commented: “They could’ve waited until after the service. That’s disrespectful to the church.” Respectfully… committing crimes as a pastor is a touch more disrespectful. Others, however, saw the video as a sign from above. One user wrote: “I was ready to quit alcohol and join a church this year. Then I saw this video. It changes everything.” What exactly did it change, sir?



So yes, less than 14 days in and 2026 is already wild. Matrics are breaking records and presidents are allegedly kidnapping other presidents. Now, pastors are being arrested mid-service. At this point, honestly… What’s next?