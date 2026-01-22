All eyes on South Coast for peak KZN fishing

Summer fishing along the KwaZulu-Natal coast is producing consistent action for shore, offshore, and freshwater anglers. Rock and surf fishing has been solid from north to south, with the South Coast standing out as the week's top performer.

In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report the South Coast delivering quality scratch fishing, solid shad, and serious inedibles, making the southern stretches the place to be this week. Coastal fishing Inedibles are dominating up north, while reliable edible action continues along the central coast. The South Coast has produced the best results this week with quality catches across multiple species. Durban's key spots continue to deliver dependable action when conditions align.

ANSA / Supplied - Benedict Pillay with a Sand Shark caught off Scottburgh

Offshore action Anglers have been rewarded for their persistence, with dorado, snoek, and couta featuring across the coast despite fluctuating water conditions. Reef fishing has produced quality fish, with cleaner water holding steady action both north and south. Inland fishing Stable weather has opened short windows for freshwater anglers. Trout waters are slowly improving, stillwaters are producing mixed returns, and Sterkfontein continues to shine for yellowfish. With summer momentum building and conditions gradually settling, inland fishing is showing promise. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Tameryne Price with hands full of gold being a Yellow Fish from Sterkfontein

ANSA / Supplied - Mohammed Toufiq with a Hound Shark indicating a good start to a season change

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.

Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

