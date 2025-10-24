WATCH: AI Madiba is out here living his best life (literally)
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
Haibo! AI Nelson Mandela is back living his best life on our feeds!
Artificial intelligence (AI) has levelled up fast. Less than a year ago, it was giving us humans with eight fingers, 2.5 eyes, and vibes straight out of a fever dream.
Now? It’s out here resurrecting icons like Nelson Mandela… digitally, of course.
If you’ve spent more than five minutes on the internet lately, you’ve probably seen AI Madiba cruising around Mzansi like he never left.
Thankfully, it’s not the Mandela Effect - uTata is still very much late. AI programs like SORA and Gemini are just freakishly good at bringing him to life.
First up: If Madiba was still around, would he be an Apple or Android gent? Apple (obviously).
One video even shows him casually shopping for the latest iPhone like a Gen Z influencer on launch day.
@madibanextgen Tata goes iPhone shopping. #nelsonmandela #aisouthafrica #entertainment #1000millionlikes #trending #2025 ♬ original sound - Madiba
Seeing that he’s Madiba, he wouldn’t stand in queues, he’d use Checkers Sixty60.
In this AI universe? He’s not just using it… he works there. Yup, Madiba is a delivery driver now.
@madibanextgen I love Mzanzi🇿🇦. #foryou #aisouthafrica #entertainment #viralvideos #trending #1000millionlikes ♬ original sound - Madiba
Oh - Plot twist. He’s not just delivering groceries; he’s also behind the decks, spinning amapiano at the hottest clubs.
If he were alive in this economy, honestly, who wouldn’t have a side hustle?
@madibanextgen DJ Tata #nelsonmandela #viralvideo #entertainment #1000millionlikes #aisouthafrica #tranding #southafrica ♬ original sound - Ncumisa Dlamini
For snacks? Forget Simba or Pringles. Our digital Madiba is apparently team Lightly Salted Lay’s, because sometimes, even icons like to keep it simple.
@madibanextgen Nelson Mandela visits SPAR. #nelsonmandela #viralvideo #1000millionlikes #foryou #tranding #entertainment #southafrica #aisouthafrica ♬ original sound - Madiba
He’s not alone either. Queen Elizabeth II also made a cameo. She was spotted in South Africa, cheering for the Boks and chowing down on a boerie roll like a local.
Royalty has never looked so… lekker.
@pieter15587 When the Queen joins the braai — this is how we do South Africa 👑🇿🇦 #royalty #braaivibes ♬ original sound - Pieter15
Now it’s all fun and games, but if you just woke up from a 15-year coma, you’d probably believe it’s all real. That’s how scarily good AI has become.
Of course, Nelson Mandela and the Queen aren’t actually back. However, their AI doubles are living it up.
The speed at which AI is growing is both jaw-dropping and, let’s be honest, a little bit terrifying.
