AI Detector claims the Declaration of Independence was AI-written

An AI detector mistakenly flagged the 1776 U.S. Declaration of Independence as 99.99% AI-generated, sparking online debate about how reliable AI-detection tools really are.

In the latest episode of “Technology Doing the Most,” an AI detector has confidently declared that the 1776 U.S. Declaration of Independence is 99.99% AI-generated. Yes, the thing written with quill pens and candlelight. Somewhere, Thomas Jefferson just rage-quit the afterlife.

A Reddit user decided to upload the original text into an AI-detection tool, probably expecting a giggle.

Instead, the detector took one look at the centuries-old document and basically said, “Yup, ChatGPT wrote this.”

AI detects USA Declaration of Independence AI / Reddit

The internet naturally did what the internet does: it exploded. So now, everyone’s asking the same question… Can we actually trust AI detectors? Well… not blindly. These tools often look for patterns like sentence structure, repetition, predictability, and “AI-like” phrasing. The problem with this is that humans in the 1700s wrote very differently, with formal structures, repetition, and extremely dramatic lines like “We hold these truths to be self-evident…” Apparently, 18th-century English is just too “robotic” for modern robots, especially because nowadays we use words like Skibidi and Delulu. So, what does this tell us? Well, AI detectors are far from perfect. They can mislabel old writing, creative writing, and even your matric essay if you had too much coffee. They’re helpful tools, but they're not courtroom evidence, and definitely not the vibe-check police.

As generative AI becomes a bigger part of education, journalism, and content creation, mistakes like this remind us to keep our human brains switched on. Not everything an algorithm says is gospel… especially when it accuses founding fathers of using ChatGPT 247 years too early. If Thomas Jefferson had access to AI, those long sentences would’ve been a WHOLE lot shorter.