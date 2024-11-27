African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: 'Sisanda’s Gift'
Updated | By East Coast Radio Podcasts
The second episode of our new season of African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe tells the story of a young girl’s touching bond with an orphaned giraffe. Download it for free – in English or isiZulu - for tonight’s storytime!
The second episode of our new season of African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe tells the story of a young girl’s touching bond with an orphaned giraffe. Download it for free – in English or isiZulu - for tonight’s storytime!
‘Sisanda's Gift’ is about a young girl named Sisanda who lives near a game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, where both her parents work.
When Sisanda hears about a young giraffe calf that has lost its mother, she’s heartbroken. Her parents, understanding her sadness, allow her to visit the calf.
Sisanda brings a special gift from her school bag—a beloved book. She sits with the baby giraffe and reads to it, and the young calf listens as if it understands every word. This becomes a daily routine for Sisanda, who is often accompanied by her grandfather.
Her gentle connection with the giraffe captivates even tourists, who take pictures, amazed by the unique bond they witness.
The story explores themes of compassion, healing, and the power of empathy. Sisanda’s act of kindness toward the orphaned giraffe demonstrates how small gestures can make a big difference, while also showing the beauty of human-animal connections.
Listen to African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe below in either English or isiZulu:
Please listen to the end for the bonus content from Dr Mhlophe, who explains why she enjoys this story so much.
Lalela isiqephu esisha sesiZulu ngezansi:
This podcast series is a collaboration between Gcina Mhlophe and East Coast Radio, and Season 2 is proudly brought to you by McDonald's Happy Meal Readers.
Credits:
- Storyteller: Gcina Mhlophe
- Voice of Sisanda: Nqobile Ntuli
- Voice of Sisanda’s Grandfather: Hopewell Mncwangi
- Voice of Sisanda’s Father: Langalethu Cele
- Voice of Sisanda's Mother: Pinky Ntuli
Production Team:
- Production Engineer: Lango Cele
- Production Assistant: Ntsikelelo Khanyile
- Executive Producer: Diane Macpherson
Season one of African Story Magic has won the following awards:
- Winner of Podcast of the Year at the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards
- Winner of a Bronze at the 2024 Bookmark Awards
- Silver winner at the 2024 New Generation Awards
- Honourable Mention for Excellence in Podcasting at the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards
- Winner of Best in Fiction at the 2023 APVA Awards.
Follow the show or listen via the ECR website under Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Podcasts!
More about Dr Gcina Mhlophe:
Dr Gcina Mhlophe is a celebrated author, storyteller, and founding director of the Gcinamasiko Arts & Heritage Trust. Her works have been translated into multiple languages, including all official South African languages and even Braille.
Dr Mhlophe has directed her theatrical plays in the USA, UK, and Greenland, with her most renowned and studied work being "Have You Seen Zandile?"
She has been awarded honorary doctorates from eight universities globally and has received numerous accolades, such as the SAMA, OBBIE, and Joseph Jefferson Awards, as well as the SAFTA Lifetime Achievement award for her acting and contributions to film in South Africa.
As a leading figure in South African storytelling, her birthday, October 24th, has been designated National Storytelling Day since 2019, celebrated at her own venue, The Storytelling Tree, in Durban.
READ: Where all the stories began: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe (Episode 1)
Find more stories from African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe in the channel below:
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Holiday tripping: The cost to drive from DBN to JHB
This is the perfect guide to understanding how much that impromptu holid...Carol Ofori 21 minutes ago
-
Carol Ofori chats about GBV this 16 Days of Activism
As we embark on the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women an...Carol Ofori 46 minutes ago