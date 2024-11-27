African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: 'Sisanda’s Gift'

‘Sisanda's Gift’ is about a young girl named Sisanda who lives near a game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, where both her parents work.

When Sisanda hears about a young giraffe calf that has lost its mother, she’s heartbroken. Her parents, understanding her sadness, allow her to visit the calf.

Sisanda brings a special gift from her school bag—a beloved book. She sits with the baby giraffe and reads to it, and the young calf listens as if it understands every word. This becomes a daily routine for Sisanda, who is often accompanied by her grandfather.

Her gentle connection with the giraffe captivates even tourists, who take pictures, amazed by the unique bond they witness.

The story explores themes of compassion, healing, and the power of empathy. Sisanda’s act of kindness toward the orphaned giraffe demonstrates how small gestures can make a big difference, while also showing the beauty of human-animal connections.

Listen to African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe below in either English or isiZulu:

Please listen to the end for the bonus content from Dr Mhlophe, who explains why she enjoys this story so much.