2025’s ‘Word’ of the Year isn’t a word…

Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year is proof that the internet officially needs a nap!

Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year is proof that the internet officially needs a nap!

Every year, Dictionary.com chooses a Word of the Year that perfectly captures the vibe of humanity. In 2020, it was “pandemic.” In 2021, “allyship.” In 2022, “woman.” In 2023, “hallucinate” (thanks, AI). Now, in 2025, the word that supposedly defines us as a species is… 6 7. Yes. The number. Six. Seven.

Wait, what? Indeed, dearest reader. The Word of the Year isn’t even a word this time, it’s two digits. It all started when a song called “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla blew up online, launching a tidal wave of TikToks featuring basketball players, memes, and a kid who’s now known to the internet as the legendary “67 Kid.” Soon after, teachers across the globe were begging students to “please stop saying 6 7 every five seconds.” Searches for “67 meaning” exploded sixfold, and no one (absolutely no one) could give a straight answer.

What does “67” mean? Short answer: no one knows. Long answer: no one really knows. Some people claim it means “so-so,” or “maybe this, maybe that,” and it’s apparently paired with a hand gesture where you flip your palms up and down like you’re weighing invisible fruit. Others say it means absolutely nothing, and that’s (apparently) kind of the point. “6 7” is chaotic, random, and makes zero sense. Honestly though? That feels exactly right for 2025. This is what East Coast Radio jocks thought “6 7” meant.

So what have we learned, dearest reader? Well, the English language has officially stopped making sense and we love that for us (no we don’t). Somehow, two random numbers have captured an entire generation’s vibe. “6 7” is chaotic, ironic, and kind of genius. It’s the linguistic equivalent of a shrug. So next time someone asks how you’re doing, skip the small talk, just look them dead in the eye, flip your palms up, and say… “6 7.”