The 2025 Uber Eats Wrapped: South Africa Edition

We ordered food… and accidentally revealed our souls. Uber Eats Wrapped 2025 is South Africa at its most deliciously unfiltered.

In 2025, South Africans didn’t just tap “Place Order” on Uber Eats, they overshared. The delivery app became a confessional booth, a love language translator and, at times, a battlefield over how chicken should be cooked. Here’s the latest breakdown of the 2025 Uber Eats Cravings Report, which is sorta like Spotify Wrapped but more delicious.

Track of the year: Fried Chicken (feat. Pap) For the second year in a row, fried chicken dominated the charts. It wasn’t just popular, it was unstoppable. It was the most searched item in every city. No skips. No exceptions. This combo is so iconic it deserves national anthem status.

The numbers that made us drop our phones Now, let’s talk numbers real quick. In 2025: There were 490,000 searches for crispy chicken. One person placed 2,772 orders. That’s not hunger, that’s commitment. South Africa’s top eater spent R465,320 on the platform. Uber Eats said “Are you okay?” 1,245 people ordered every single day. No rest days. No shame. One restaurant had a loyal fan who ordered 419 times. That’s not a customer, that’s family.



Fastest delivery of the year A peach rooibos iced tea arrived in under 48 seconds. That courier didn’t deliver, they teleported. Also, bro could’ve just walked across the street to get that iced tea!

BIG spenders In every scenario, there’s always those people who make us realise that we need to get our lives in order - like these guys! One user spent R18,000+ spent on a MacBook Air via Uber Eats. Another splurged R17,773 on a single bottle of premium tequila. Some people order wings. Others order life choices. (PS. If you’re one of these BIG spenders, please send life tips ASAP - or at least an EFT).

Delivery notes were… a lot South Africans treated the notes section like a diary: One person typed “BREAST ONLY” over 60 times. Another demanded 52 extra pickles. This was more of a manifesto than a request to be honest.



Love was delivered Apparently, one of the ways South Africans show love is through food. In 2025, people sent full grocery bundles, midnight snacks, flowers and meal plans with notes that read like love letters. Uber Eats really said: “We deliver food… and feelings.”

Durban took the “Vegan crown” Durban officially became South Africa’s vegan capital with 21,711 plant-based orders. Yes, even while the rest of the country was elbow-deep in fried chicken. Either Durbanites are super healthy or just too broke for anything else…

The real MVPs: Couriers The busiest courier completed 8,250 trips and travelled nearly 49,000km. One courier delivered to the same customer 336 times across 14 restaurants. Yoh! That’s no longer a delivery, thats a long-term relationship.

The time we got back Uber Eats estimates it saved South Africans 12.7 million hours in 2025. That’s time we used to rest, binge-watch our favourite TV show or argue about whether pap or rice is superior.

Bonus: The ‘Uber One’ winner An Uber One user saved over R20,000 this year. With that money, they could’ve booked a holiday… went on a full-on wardrobe refresh… or bought roughly 2,000 fried chicken meals. This might be your sign to choose wisely in 2026.

So, in 2025, South Africa didn’t just eat, we performed. We ordered loudly, loved deeply and respected chicken a bit too religiously. At this rate, we can only top this in 2026, and we can’t wait to see what you unwrap next year.