2025 Matric results: Official release dates & what you need to know

The waiting game is almost over. Here’s when the 2025 Matric Results will be released and what happens next.

If you’re a matriculant, a parent, a sibling, or just someone emotionally invested in someone else’s stress - this one’s for you. It’s officially time for the Matric Class of 2025 to learn their fate as the matric results are set to be released in January 2026.

When will the results be announced? The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will announce the national results on 12 January 2026. This is the big day when Minister Gwarube will go over percentages, national pass rates, and the top achieving students of Matric 2025.

When can candidates access their results? Candidates will be able to access their individual results from 13 January 2026. You can get your results in two ways: From your school or exam centre (this is strongly recommended) Online from 6am on 13 January 2026 Important: Some results may not be immediately available due to technical issues. Don’t panic, it’s completely normal (and annoying).

Very important admin stuff (don’t skip this) When you receive your Statement of Results, double check your name, your surname and your ID number. If anything looks wrong, report it to the Department before 20 February 2026. Future-you will thank present-you for paying attention.

What if you have a query about your results? If something doesn’t feel right, you can submit a result query. Queries must be submitted within 30 days after results are released. Don’t wait. Don’t procrastinate. This is not a “later” situation.

Re-mark & Re-check: How it works If you believe your mark deserves another look (because vibes were off), you can apply for an exam remark or recheck. Application dates Applications open on 13 January 2026 and close on 27 January 2026. You can apply: At your school At your district office Online via www.eservices.gov.za All the instructions are on the back of your Statement of Results. Fees per subject Re-mark: R120 Re-check: R30

Viewing your exam script You can also view your script after a re-mark or re-check. Viewing fee: R230 Closing date: 7 days after re-mark/re-check results are released

When will re-mark results be released? Re-marking results will be available from 13 March 2026 You can collect them from the same school or exam centre where you wrote your exams.

Whether results bring celebration, relief, or a moment of regrouping; remember this: One set of results does not define your worth, intelligence, or future. There are many paths forward. Life goes on after matric (with slightly less homework). Good luck to the Class of 2025! May your marks be high and your stress levels low