2016: The top South African albums that defined us
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The internet is rewinding to 2016 and South Africa’s music had no choice but to trend again.
The internet is rewinding to 2016 and South Africa’s music had no choice but to trend again.
As the 2016 in 2026 nostalgia trend sweeps across social media, South Africans are realising something important: 2016 wasn’t just a good year for music, it was a cultural reset.
While global icons were dropping era-defining albums, South Africa was quietly (and loudly) building legends.
Internationally, Beyoncé gave us 'Lemonade', Drake gave us 'Views', The Weeknd entered his 'Starboy' era and Kanye West dropped 'The Life of Pablo'.
Back home, though, South Africa was also experiencing a musical explosion. New voices emerged, genres shifted and lyrics hit harder.
2016 marked the beginning of a new generation of artists who would go on to define the next decade of SA music.
Here are the South African projects from 2016 that people are now rediscovering, reposting, replaying and saying, “Yoh… this album raised me.”
Nasty C - Bad Hair
Nasty C’s debut album didn’t just introduce a rapper, it introduced a movement.
'Bad Hair' announced the arrival of a young artist with confidence, hunger and bars that made South Africa sit up.
Looking back now, it’s wild how clearly this album predicted his rise.
Sjava - Isina Muva
Sjava arrived with a sound that was raw, traditional and painfully honest.
'Isina Muva' blended maskandi, soul and hip-hop storytelling, earning Gold status and introducing a voice that felt deeply South African.
Ten years later, Sjava has continued to create music that transcends any other South African Afrosoul artist.
Babes Wodumo - Gqom Queen Vol. 1
This album didn’t knock, it kicked the door down.
Babes Wodumo took Gqom from Durban streets to global stages, and 'Gqom Queen' became the heartbeat of a movement that reshaped SA nightlife forever.
Amanda Black - AmaZulu
Amazulu was soft, powerful and deeply emotional. Amanda Black didn’t just sing, she healed.
Her album resonated across generations and remains one of the most important debut releases of the decade.
A-Reece - Paradise
For hip-hop heads, 'Paradise' was special.
Introspective, lyrical and honest, this album cemented A-Reece as an artist who wasn’t chasing trends, but building a legacy.
This release also paired Nasty C with his ultimate opponent, introducing SA’s very own J. Cole vs Kendrick “rivalry”.
Anatii - Artiifact
'Artiifact' showed Anatii’s versatility and creativity, blending hip-hop, pop and African sounds in a way that felt futuristic even by today’s standards.
Stogie T - Stogie T
Formerly known as Tumi Molekane, Stogie T’s self-titled album was lyrical excellence on full display.
Tracks like 'Going Gorilla' and 'Big Dreams' proved that grown-man rap still had a place and an audience.
Kwesta - DaKAR II
This wasn’t just an album, it was a national moment.
Certified diamond and crowned South Africa’s best-selling hip-hop album of all time, 'DaKAR II' gave us songs that became anthems.
The most iconic song, 'Ngud' featuring Cassper Nyovest, was a much-needed cultural reset.
Black Motion - Ya Badimo
Dance floors transformed into churches with this one.
Black Motion’s 'Ya Badimo' won Best Dance Album at the 23rd SAMAs and went platinum.
This album proved that Tribal House Music was becoming a cornerstone of SA culture.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago