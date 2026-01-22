2016: The top South African albums that defined us

As the 2016 in 2026 nostalgia trend sweeps across social media, South Africans are realising something important: 2016 wasn’t just a good year for music, it was a cultural reset.

While global icons were dropping era-defining albums, South Africa was quietly (and loudly) building legends.

Internationally, Beyoncé gave us 'Lemonade', Drake gave us 'Views', The Weeknd entered his 'Starboy' era and Kanye West dropped 'The Life of Pablo'.

Back home, though, South Africa was also experiencing a musical explosion. New voices emerged, genres shifted and lyrics hit harder.