2016 in 2026: Why the internet has decided to live in the past

The internet has officially hit rewind! 2016 is trending again, and we're honestly not mad about it.

If your social media feed suddenly looks like it’s been dipped in a warm filter, blasting throwback bangers and posting “simpler times” captions… don’t panic. The internet has collectively agreed to rewind back to 2016 like it’s a comfort show we refuse to outgrow. Welcome to the “2016 in 2026” era, where nostalgia is trending harder than anything actually new.

So, what's the trend Across TikTok, Instagram and basically anywhere with a timeline, people are resurrecting 2016 through old photos, videos, music and vibes. Some are posting actual throwbacks. Others are recreating the look and feel through grainy visuals, low effort energy and captions that scream “life was better.” No 4K. No cinematic lighting. Just vibes and questionable fashion choices.

Why 2016, though? Well firstly (and obviously), that was a decade ago. 2016 is also the year the internet has unofficially crowned “the last good year.” Back then, social media was fun, not a full-time job, we posted without thinking about engagement, memes were dumb (in a good way) and life felt lighter before adult responsibilities kicked the door down For many people, 2016 represents peak freedom before burnout, bills and the word “algorithm” ruined everything.

2016 was the soundtrack of our lives Let’s not ignore the real villain here: music. Mid-2010s songs are making a serious comeback, instantly transporting people back to late-night drives, house parties, first loves and moments we absolutely should not romanticise… but will anyway. From Justin Bieber telling you to "Love Yourself", Rihanna and Drake reminding us to "Work", Drake and Wizkid giving us an unforgettable"One Dance", and Meghan Trainor essentially teaching us how to say "No" - these were the hits we had on repeat 10 years ago. One chorus in and suddenly you remember every lyric like rent isn’t due.

What makes this trend hit even harder? Big names are fully leaning in, like: Sharks Rugby The Sharks threw it back to 2016 with old photos of their players with younger faces, fresher energy and pure nostalgia for KwaZulu-Natal fans. Proof that time waits for no one… especially rugby players.

Lasizwe Lasizwe reminded us of his early days before ultimate fame with raw content, big dreams and zero filters. Watching it feels like seeing the origin story of someone who never stopped believing (and never stopped being funny).

Jay Shetty Jay Shetty took us back to 2016 - the year he posted his very first YouTube video and got his first paparazzi picture. From humble beginnings to global icon, this one hit especially hard for anyone who loves a proper glow-up.

Hailey Bieber Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) also joined the throwback party, revisiting a year where she wasn't married, wasn't a mother and lived her life young, wild and free.

Is this nostalgia… or are we just tired? Probably both. People are exhausted by perfection, over-produced content and filters that erase pores, personalities and sometimes entire faces. The 2016 comeback feels carefree, unserious and human and that’s exactly why it’s winning. It’s a reminder of when the internet felt like a playground, not a performance review.

So no, it’s not actually 2016 again. Yet, for a brief moment online, it kind of feels like it and people are loving every second. So if you catch yourself revisiting old photos, replaying old songs or whispering “take me back” under your breath… you’re not alone. The internet has spoken. 2016 is trending and we’re all emotionally unavailable again.