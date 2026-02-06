13-year-old swims 4 hours to save his family
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
At 13, he swam for four hours through the ocean to save his family and he credits GOD.
At 13, he swam for four hours through the ocean to save his family and he credits GOD.
A 13-year-old Australian boy is being hailed a hero after swimming for four hours through cold, rough ocean waters to save his mother and siblings after they were swept out to sea.
Wait… how did he do that? He credits the one and only fuel for life - GOD.
The family had been kayaking and paddleboarding when strong currents carried them roughly 2.5 miles (4km) offshore.
Eventually, they drifted nearly 9 miles (14km) from their starting point near Quindalup.
After speaking with his mother, Austin Appelbee made the impossible decision to swim back to shore alone to get help.
With no life jacket and massive waves around him, Austin prayed throughout the swim, later saying he believed God carried him through the ordeal.
“I don’t think it was actually me,” he said. “I just kept praying.”
When he finally reached land, Austin collapsed on the beach, then somehow found the strength to sprint nearly a mile to raise the alarm.
Watch the heart-wrenching interview here:
NEW: 13-year-old Australian boy swims for four hours in cold and dangerous waters to save his mom and siblings who were swept into the ocean, says God is who got him to shore.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2026
The family was on kayaks & paddleboards when they were swept about 2.5 miles out to sea.
After a… pic.twitter.com/Gg7OctvHi4
Authorities launched a helicopter rescue, saving his mother, 12-year-old brother and 8-year-old sister after they had spent around 10 hours in the water.
Austin’s mother, Joanne, described sending him to shore as one of the hardest decisions of her life, but one that ultimately saved them all.
That’s courage. That’s faith. That’s a kid who just rewrote the definition of bravery.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
16-year-old swimmer takes on Midmar Mile challenge to raise funds for cancer support
At just 16, Tana Sinclair is swimming 12 tough miles to support CANSA, p...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
SASSA suspends 70k grants after review drive
A sweeping review has put thousands of SASSA grants under scrutiny.Carol Ofori 2 hours ago