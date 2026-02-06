 13-year-old swims 4 hours to save his family
13-year-old swims 4 hours to save his family

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

At 13, he swam for four hours through the ocean to save his family and he credits GOD.

Austin Appelbee 7 News
Austin Appelbee / Screenshot / X

A 13-year-old Australian boy is being hailed a hero after swimming for four hours through cold, rough ocean waters to save his mother and siblings after they were swept out to sea.

Wait… how did he do that? He credits the one and only fuel for life - GOD. 

The family had been kayaking and paddleboarding when strong currents carried them roughly 2.5 miles (4km) offshore. 

Eventually, they drifted nearly 9 miles (14km) from their starting point near Quindalup.

After speaking with his mother, Austin Appelbee made the impossible decision to swim back to shore alone to get help.

With no life jacket and massive waves around him, Austin prayed throughout the swim, later saying he believed God carried him through the ordeal.

“I don’t think it was actually me,” he said. “I just kept praying.”

When he finally reached land, Austin collapsed on the beach, then somehow found the strength to sprint nearly a mile to raise the alarm.

Watch the heart-wrenching interview here: 

Authorities launched a helicopter rescue, saving his mother, 12-year-old brother and 8-year-old sister after they had spent around 10 hours in the water.

Austin’s mother, Joanne, described sending him to shore as one of the hardest decisions of her life, but one that ultimately saved them all.

That’s courage. That’s faith. That’s a kid who just rewrote the definition of bravery.

