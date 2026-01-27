10 things only Chatsworth kids will understand

If you grew up in Chatsworth, this blog will feel uncomfortably accurate

If you grew up in Chatsworth, you don’t just live there; you survive, adapt and develop elite levels of awareness from a very young age. It’s a place that raises you with love, discipline, noise and unmatched character. And if any of these hit a little too close to home… yeah, you’re definitely from Chatsworth.

1. Every auntie is also your parent Your parents weren’t the only ones raising you. Aunties, neighbours and family friends had the authority to discipline, report back, and remind you that “I know your mother.” It's a terrifying experience, but very effective.

2. Your business was always public knowledge In Chatsworth, nobody needs social media to expose themselves. Chatsworth has word-of-mouth WiFi. If you skipped school, spoke back, or were seen walking with someone questionable; your parents knew before you even got home. "Yah... who you went to the shop with today? Jane told me!" Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

3. The smell of good food travelled faster than sound You could be three houses away and still know what someone was cooking. The spices were louder than that GTI passing you on the road. If it was Sunday, the whole street smelled like love, spice and competition over who made the best breyani.

4. Parents compared you to everyone You were always compared to someone. It was either: Someone’s child who got better marks Someone’s cousin who was more respectful Someone’s neighbour who “never answers back” You never met these people, but they were clearly winning at life, and your parents never let you forget that.

5. Street games were Olympic-level The "fun" random games you played on the street until your parents came to fetch you with a belt were never "just for fun". They were a statement. No fancy equipment needed. It was just: Street cricket

Soccer with one shoe as a goalpost

Games that only ended when the streetlights came on If a car came, the game paused (an impromptu halftime), then resumed immediately.

6. Respect was non-negotiable Whether you were the child of a rich businessman or an average working parent, respect is the one thing your parents instilled in you (by force). As a child growing up in Chatsworth, you greeted elders properly, lowered your voice indoors and you knew exactly when to stop talking. Chatsworth kids learned early that respect comes first, and explanations later.

7. Everyone knew everyone (even if you didn’t) You’d meet someone once and suddenly, in a random moment at a random place and suddenly - you've known each other since birth. It was more of a situation like “Ekse - you so-and-so’s child, right?” Well... apparently. Next thing, you're hanging out together for 4 weeks before asking each other's names.

8. Food fixes everything Okay... this is for everyone. Chatsworth or not. Food is LIFE. However, Chatworth food is an elixir. Bad day? Eat. Celebration? Eat. Family drama? Eat… then talk about it. Chatsworth understood emotional support long before it was trendy.

9. You developed thick skin early Chatsworth doesn’t raise soft people. Not now - not ever. It's in the DNA. It raises kids who can handle pressure, laugh through chaos and adapt anywhere Through all that, Chatsworth people are somehow still warm, respectful and full of personality. This is why we love you!

10. No matter where you go, Chatsworth comes with you The one thing about Chatsworth? It stays with you. It becomes a nucleotide of your DNA. You might move away, change schools or grow up. But the moment someone asks, “Ekse.. where you from?” and you say Chatsworth… There’s pride and confidence in that answer.