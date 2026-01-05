10 signs you’re mentally still on holiday

Ya neh! Back to life, back to reality!

January didn’t knock. It kicked the door down, turned the lights on, and asked why you’re late. One minute you were deciding whether to go to the beach or the pool.

The next, your alarm is screaming at you at an hour you don’t recognise, your inbox is full, and your body is confused about why it has to wear real clothes again.

You’re back to work mode and already stressing about that email you replied "Let's table this for January" to.

Your brain is operating on festive-season logic. Sleep is optional. Time is imaginary. “Just now” is a valid deadline. Now suddenly January wants structure, responsibility and pants.

If you’ve felt personally attacked by reality or emotionally damaged by putting on jeans, this list is for you.

Here are 10 very clear signs that your body showed up for January… but your mind is still somewhere between the beach, the braai and your last iced drink of December.