10 signs you’re mentally still on holiday
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Eish... back to reality! These are the signs that December still hasn't left your system yet
Ya neh! Back to life, back to reality!
January didn’t knock. It kicked the door down, turned the lights on, and asked why you’re late. One minute you were deciding whether to go to the beach or the pool.
The next, your alarm is screaming at you at an hour you don’t recognise, your inbox is full, and your body is confused about why it has to wear real clothes again.
You’re back to work mode and already stressing about that email you replied "Let's table this for January" to.
Your brain is operating on festive-season logic. Sleep is optional. Time is imaginary. “Just now” is a valid deadline. Now suddenly January wants structure, responsibility and pants.
If you’ve felt personally attacked by reality or emotionally damaged by putting on jeans, this list is for you.
Here are 10 very clear signs that your body showed up for January… but your mind is still somewhere between the beach, the braai and your last iced drink of December.
1. Alarms feel like personal attacks
You didn’t need one in December. Why now? Rude.
2. You still say “Just Now”
January wants deadlines. You want vibes. Shame...
3. You forget what day it is
Is it Monday? Thursday? December 38th? Wait... is my leave over??
4. Your brain is running on holiday speed
Emails take longer. Decisions feel heavier. You need a snack immediately.
5. You’re shocked by traffic
Did everyone not agree to stay home until February?
6. You’re still eating like it’s festive season
Salads were mentioned, but you ignored them. Now the number on the scale isn't making sense.
7. You keep saying “After this week”
This week has been said… every week. The time is now.
8. Jeans feel illegal
Elastic waistbands and shorts had you in a chokehold.
9. You miss doing nothing professionally
You were really good at it, hey? Replying however you want, whenever you want. No reply was also a reply. Not anymore.
10. You’re counting down to the next long weekend
Don't do that to yourself. It's faaaaar. Don't even look at the calendar.
If you nodded more than twice, don’t worry. It's okay.
You’re not broken. You’re just living through January.
