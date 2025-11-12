10 of KZN’s best bunnies are going head-to-head in Coca Cola’s Bunny Chow showdown

10 Bunnies. 1 Crown. The epic bunny chow showdown is taking place this weekend at Blue Lagoon. Meet the finalists

If you’re a Durbanite, you know there are three things we take seriously: the weather, the Sharks, and our bunny chow. Right now, the battle for the best bunny in KZN is reaching boiling point, or should we say, currying favour? (That was a bad joke, wasn't it?)

The Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) Bunny Chow Barometer Challenge has officially dropped its Top 10 finalists, and it’s looking hotter than a double extra lamb bunny with no Coke to cool it down.

2025 Coca Cola Bunny Chow Barometer Top 10 / Coca Cola Beverages Africa

This annual competition isn’t just about food, it’s about culture, community, and celebrating the small businesses that make Durban the flavour capital of Mzansi. Sponsored by CCBSA, the challenge has become a staple on KZN’s culinary calendar, shining a spotlight on local entrepreneurs who’ve perfected the art of the hollowed loaf. Here’s who’s bringing the spice this year: Engen Ilala Ridge Convenience Centre PnP Express Chatsworth Victory Lounge Umhlanga Mias Restaurant PnP Express Arena Park Ramjathans Fast Foods PnP Express Waterloo New Victory Foods Aberdare Phoenix Get Lost Pool and Action Bar Zahraas Unique Foods These ten will now go head-to-head for the ultimate bragging rights, the 2025 Bunny Chow Barometer Champion title and a share of R100 000 worth of prizes.

According to Richard Willington, Regional Sales Manager at CCBSA in KZN, the competition is more than just about taste buds. “This reflects the heart of KwaZulu-Natal - passion, community and creativity. Through initiatives like this, we support local food outlets and create opportunities that go beyond business,” he said. When is it happening? The grand finale goes down at Blue Lagoon on Sunday, 16 November, and this is one cook-off you don’t want to miss. So, whether you’re Team Mutton, Chicken, or Bean, grab a Coke, pull up a chair, and let’s see who takes the crown as the undisputed King of the Bunny!