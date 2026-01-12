10 jobs you didn’t know existed

We bet you didn't know these jobs existed, but they help keep the world running

When you think of “weird jobs,” you might picture someone just doing odd stuff for money. Yet, some of the strangest careers out there aren’t just quirky, they’re essential. From saving lives to keeping society running smoothly, here are 10 jobs most people don’t know exist… but you should.

1. Phlebotomist A phlebotomist is trained to draw blood safely and accurately for medical tests, transfusions, donations, and research. They work in hospitals, clinics, and blood services, often dealing with anxious or unwell patients from diagnosing illnesses to monitoring chronic conditions and supporting blood banks. Modern medicine depends on blood samples, so if phlebotomists don’t do their job properly, doctors don’t get the information they need to treat patients.

2. Golf Ball Diver Ever wonder where all the golf balls in water hazards go? Golf ball divers retrieve thousands of lost balls from ponds and lakes. After cleaning and grading them, the balls are then resold. It’s wet, physically demanding, and strangely essential, keeping golf courses profitable while recycling at the same time.

3. Odour Judge Odour judges assess the intensity, longevity, and effectiveness of deodorants, air fresheners, and other scented products. They follow strict training and sensory evaluation protocols to ensure products smell the way they should. It might sound funny, but this work impacts every bathroom, car, and living room you spend time in.

4. Pet Food Taster Before pet food hits the shelves, companies need humans to check texture, consistency, smell, and ingredient balance. Pets can’t tell us what’s off, so these testers make sure our furry friends get safe and high-quality food. It’s serious business hidden behind a weird job title.

5. Pet Psychologist Pet psychologists study and manage animal behaviour. These professionals help owners understand and train animals, solve behavioural issues, and improve the mental well-being of our four-legged friends. Their work makes life better for both pets and humans.

6. Ethical Hacker These cybersecurity experts are hired to break into systems legally, exposing vulnerabilities before real hackers do. Companies and governments rely on them to protect sensitive data. Think of them as the cybersecurity heroes keeping your data safe.

7. Cargo Ship Captain A cargo ship captain is responsible for navigating massive vessels that transport food, fuel, vehicles, and goods between countries. They manage the crew, oversee safety, and make critical decisions during storms, emergencies, and long voyages. Since 90% of world trade moves by ship, this job is extremely important. If cargo ships stop, supermarket shelves empty, fuel shortages hit, and economies stall.

8. Chicken Sexer Chicken sexers determine the sex of newly hatched chicks using trained techniques like feather pattern recognition or vent sexing. This is important in poultry farms where female chicks go into egg-laying programs, while males may go into meat production. Accuracy here is key for farm efficiency and sustainability.

9. Agronomist Agronomists specialize in crop production, soil management, and sustainable farming. They help farmers increase yields, protect the environment, and plan for climate challenges. Next time you enjoy maize, citrus, or wine, you can thank an agronomist.

10. Stenographer A stenographer records spoken words in real time, usually during court cases, legal proceedings, or official hearings. They capture every word accurately as it’s spoken in court transcripts, appeals, legal records and anything that depends on exact wording. One missed sentence could change the outcome of a case. It’s fast, intense, and highly skilled work and justice literally relies on it.

With many students leaving school and entering the world, it’s important they know of all their carrer options. Aside from jobs like doctors, lawyers, accountants or teachers, there’s so much more out there to explore. From venom extraction, hacking and data curation, these careers keep the world running, save lives, and even make your daily life a little better.