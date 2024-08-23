Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?
We are uncertain how this might taste; it sounds more bougie than tasty...
We've heard of green chilli ice-cream, which left us slightly fearful, and onion ice-cream, but it's the first time we've heard of 24-carat gold ice-cream.
The 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream is one of the most popular offerings from Prakash Kulfi and Falooda, an ice-cream store in India.
Kulfi ice-cream has long been a favourite in many Indian households. It is inspired by the well-known sweet treat/meat called 'Burfee', which has a distinctive taste with notes of Elachi (Cardamom).
A popular attraction in India for foodies and regular ice-cream lovers, Prakash Kulfi and Falooda serves this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream, which has a sheet of gold covering a kulfi stick.
It looks pretty, but we are still determining how this might taste.
Watch how the owner, Mr Prakash, rolls the golden treat for this foodie - courtesy of Instagram.
As you can see, the owner loves to adorn himself in gold as well, we love how that adds an element to the story of the ice-cream - a golden treat from a golden man.
The ice-cream retails for ₹401 - which is around R85.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
