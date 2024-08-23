Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?

We've heard of green chilli ice-cream, which left us slightly fearful, and onion ice-cream, but it's the first time we've heard of 24-carat gold ice-cream.

The 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream is one of the most popular offerings from Prakash Kulfi and Falooda, an ice-cream store in India.

Kulfi ice-cream has long been a favourite in many Indian households. It is inspired by the well-known sweet treat/meat called 'Burfee', which has a distinctive taste with notes of Elachi (Cardamom).