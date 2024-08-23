 Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?

Updated | By East Coast Radio

We are uncertain how this might taste; it sounds more bougie than tasty...

A person holds a golden stick ice cream while a man smiles at them
A person holds a golden stick ice cream while a man smiles at them/Instagram Screenshot/@oyehoyeindia

We've heard of green chilli ice-cream, which left us slightly fearful, and onion ice-cream, but it's the first time we've heard of 24-carat gold ice-cream. 

The 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream is one of the most popular offerings from Prakash Kulfi and Falooda, an ice-cream store in India. 

Kulfi ice-cream has long been a favourite in many Indian households. It is inspired by the well-known sweet treat/meat called 'Burfee', which has a distinctive taste with notes of Elachi (Cardamom). 

Read more: This green chilli ice-cream looks perfect for a spice lover

A popular attraction in India for foodies and regular ice-cream lovers, Prakash Kulfi and Falooda serves this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream, which has a sheet of gold covering a kulfi stick. 

It looks pretty, but we are still determining how this might taste. 

Watch how the owner, Mr Prakash, rolls the golden treat for this foodie - courtesy of Instagram

Read more: Mom finds perfect ice-cream flavour for parents

As you can see, the owner loves to adorn himself in gold as well, we love how that adds an element to the story of the ice-cream - a golden treat from a golden man. 

The ice-cream retails for ₹401 - which is around R85. 

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Instagram

For more from East Coast Radio

India Gold Ice cream 24K

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.