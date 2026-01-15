Would you drink coffee brewed with a sock?

Just some South Africans running for a cause and having some fun with coffee and socks...

South African extreme adventurer, chef and inspirational speaker, David Grier, shares some fun during his fundraising run in December. Grier, a man with all the personality to pull off something like this, embarked on a 550km fundraising run in December 2025. Grier was on the road from Die Hel, near Oudtshoorn, to Cape Town, aiming to conquer 550km and raise funds for Miles for Smiles. The money would go towards helping children born with cleft lips and palates. Miles for Smiles is supported by the Cipla Foundation and aims to create awareness and raise funds for Operation Smile.

During his epic adventure, Grier shared a video that got us smiling. It was a clear example of how a South African can always 'maake make a plan. Especially when it comes to making a cup of coffee. In the video, we see Grier and his crew at their campsite, where he shares how they had to resort to using a sock to brew their coffee. The sheer confidence and 'adventurer' spirit in him reinforced the ideal of the South African saying 'maak 'n plan'. Plus, it was fun to watch them drink the 'sock-brewed' coffee. Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.

Many people were not impressed with the coffee, but his fundraising efforts were certainly worth it, as he completed his feat in 17 days. Grier encouraged people to donate to Operation Smile and thanked all those who helped raise funds during his 550km trek. Watch his video below, courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Instagram