Would Danny Guselli ever think of getting a fire haircut?

A "fire haircut" may be used to describe a fresh cut, but some barbers take it literally when they use actual fire to cut hair.

The trend emerged about a decade ago, and it appears that some people still adhere to it. If you've ever watched a video showing off this fiery trend, you can agree that it makes the barber chair a less-than-desirable spot.

The trend is said to have gained popularity with barbers in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. The team at ABC 10 News debunked this as a myth when they revealed the trend was, in fact, real and was used by many barbers and hairstylists.

Have a look at the video below on YouTube.