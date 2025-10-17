Would Danny Guselli ever think of getting a fire haircut?
Fire haircuts are where the barber or hairstylist uses fire to burn off split ends...
A "fire haircut" may be used to describe a fresh cut, but some barbers take it literally when they use actual fire to cut hair.
The trend emerged about a decade ago, and it appears that some people still adhere to it. If you've ever watched a video showing off this fiery trend, you can agree that it makes the barber chair a less-than-desirable spot.
The trend is said to have gained popularity with barbers in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. The team at ABC 10 News debunked this as a myth when they revealed the trend was, in fact, real and was used by many barbers and hairstylists.
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio even went viral for sharing a picture on her social media in 2015, getting her split ends burnt with a candle.
Her post got more people talking about the trend and shed some light on the 'treatment' behind this trend.
According to Women's Health, the technique used on Alessandra's hair is called “velaterapia” (candle cutting), which is meant to help burn off split ends. To do the treatment, a stylist will twist a section of your hair and then burn part of it.
It does seem absurd to use fire to heal or treat your hair, considering its nature is to destroy.
More than one hairstylist agreed that this method was not the way to better or healthier hair.
Hair should be treated like a fabric—if it's frayed, just trim it off. Here’s another not-shocking-at-all fact: Much like burning your hair with a flat iron can cause split ends, burning it with actual fire can do the same. You are literally opening up your hair follicle in a non-healthy way. It will make your follicle weak and also make color dull.
- Hairstylist Jae-Manuel Cardenas
Danny Guselli is known for his epic hairstyles. He is fearless when it comes to trying out new things so we asked him if he would ever try the fire haircut.
Here's what he had to say.
The fire thing. Yeah, why not? I'm game for anything. I've had nearly every hairstyle, I've tried weird things. Lets go...
- Danny Guselli
