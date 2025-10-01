It's World Vegetarian Day: What vegetable matches your personality?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Find out what vegetable matches your personality...Take the personality test.
Today is World Vegetarian Day, a day that celebrates individuals who have made the conscious decision to live a meat-free lifestyle.
There are numerous health and environmental benefits of leading a vegetarian lifestyle. And while this day is meant to celebrate those who have adopted a vegetarian lifestyle, it doesn't mean everyone has to.
Freedom of choice is still alive and thriving.
Did you know that India has an extremely high rate of vegetarianism? Sentientmedia reports: "Although polling on vegetarianism and veganism rates is often inconsistent, it’s estimated that between 29 and 39 percent of Indians are vegetarians. This is higher than anywhere else in the world, and it’s largely due to religious and cultural factors."
Read more: 3 vegetarian restaurants to visit in Durban
In an effort to take a different spin on vegetables, we thought it would be fun to add some character to some vegetables.
We identified descriptions for various vegetables and created a fun personality test based on them.
Find out what vegetable you are most like by taking the personality test below.
Image Courtesy of iStock
