Danny Guselli describes his team as sandwiches this World Sandwich Day

It's World Sandwich Day, a day dedicated to celebrating one of the most versatile foods ever created. The humble sandwich has a place in every home, and is a lunchbox staple - there's hardly a kid who hasn't packed one to school. It's a firm go-to because of its versatility, and people have shown great creativity in creating their personal favourites. From cold to warm or sweet and savoury, the sandwich has always been known as a quick and easy meal option. Here are some fun, interesting sandwich facts from Capsicum Cooking School: The sandwich is named after John Montagu (1718-92), the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who started a craze for eating slices of beef nestled between two slices of toast.

In South Africa, the slang word for a sandwich is a sarmie; in the UK it’s a sarnie or buttie, and in the US – depending on where you are – it’s called a grinder, a hero, a sub or a hoagie.

The largest sandwich weighed around 2,467kg and contained 68kg of mustard, 468kg of corned beef, 118kg of cheese, 240kg of lettuce and 1,618kg of bread.

The most expensive sandwich ever sold was a grilled toast sandwich which appeared to have an image of the Virgin Mary on it. It was auctioned for R412,000 in 2004.

As a fun tribute to World Sandwich Day, team up with your co-workers to match each other's 'Sandwich personalities'. Whether you're stacked high like a BLT or sweet and dependable like a PB & J, have some fun with your team this World Sandwich Day. Take the Sandwich personality test below.

We asked Danny Guselli to describe his team and himself in terms of sandwiches, and this is what he had to say. Danny Guselli Spicy Italian Sub. This sandwich is hard-working because it's a solid, reliable classic, and professional. After all, its structure (bread, meat, cheese) is dependable. The crazy, unpredictable part is the combination of sharp provolone, spicy pepperoncini, and zesty vinaigrette—you never know exactly which bold flavour will hit first, just like his spontaneous energy on the air! It's ideally suited for a radio lover—loud, vibrant, and a true crowd-pleaser. Ruan Scheepers (Social Media Specialist) Gourmet Chicken Caesar Wrap. It's a busy sandwich because it’s layered with chicken, bacon, croutons, and dressing, representing his packed schedule and numerous tasks. It's a sophisticated choice because it utilises high-quality ingredients and a signature dressing, reflecting his refined style and attention to detail. Udesha Moodley-Judhoo (Digital Content Producer) Classic Reuben on Marbled Rye. The Reuben is a beloved classic—dependable and always satisfying, just like her reliable work ethic and high-quality output. The Marbled Rye bread represents the blend of two key elements—the structure that is required when writing an article and the creativity in organising the content. It's woven together precisely and methodically. The Thousand Island dressing and sauerkraut combination provides the unexpected, tangy, and delightful "funny" kick that balances the savoury corned beef (her hard work). It melts the cheese (her caring nature that brings warmth and comfort). Tsakane Ngubane (Executive Producer) She sounds like a Roast Beef and Swiss on Rye with a bit of spicy mustard.​ That sandwich is dependable like a good producer, but the lean roast beef speaks to her athletic focus. The spicy mustard hints at the necessary fire she needs to manage a crazy DJ.

In celebration of the humble sandwich, this Friday, 7 November, marks East Coast Radio's Season of Sharing Telethon. While some families may be counting down the days to their festive season celebrations, there are families in KwaZulu-Natal who dread this time of year, as it fills them with worry, hunger, and sadness.

About 2.3 million school children in KZN rely on school meals and will be without a meal during festive season. Every bit helps, so you can help support our Season of Sharing initiative by pledging online (click here to donate) or by calling 087 087 9495 this Friday for our telethon.

Image Courtesy of iStock