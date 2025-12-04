Office Secret Santa has you stressed out? Here are some gift ideas for your coworkers
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We have some fabulous gift ideas for your office Secret Santa.
We have some fabulous gift ideas for your office Secret Santa.
Teams participating in Secret Santa, we have a list of gift ideas to help you choose the perfect gift for your coworker.
Secret Santa is a great way for colleagues to spread the festive joy in the office, but it can also be daunting to figure out what gift to buy your coworkers, especially if you don't know them very well.
Some companies have found a way around this by asking everyone to create a wish list. This makes it much easier when buying a gift.
But for those who don't have this pleasure, we've compiled a list of gift ideas that can help you avoid Secret Santa disappointments.
Of course, you could also find out more about your coworker from their work friends, and this will give you an idea of what to buy.
If you want to gift something personal and thoughtful, here are some ideas:
- A personalised mug, glass tumbler, reusable water bottles or insulated cups. Several personalised gifting companies do this.
- A motivational message for their desk.
- Succulents for their work desk with a cute message.
- Hand creams and lotions are great to add to a gift box.
- Word games, Sudoku puzzles, and novelty items from a gift shop.
- Personalised stationery.
- Artisanal coffee or a coffee presser with coffee beans or a tea box with a variety of tea.
- Self-care gifts - mini diffuser, incense sticks, candles, eye mask, reed diffuser.
- A book on something in their field or on the bestseller's list.
- A colouring kit - relaxation adult colouring book with colour pencils or markers.
- Tech gizmos like a new mouse, a carpal tunnel armrest, split keyboards, and ergonomic back support.
- Handbags or personalised canvas bags.
- Headphones or headphone covers.
- Coffee cart vouchers for the year.
For a laugh, we came across a video of a group of colleagues working at a car service company in Verulam, KZN.
They shared their Secret Santa draw on social media, and of course, one of them completely missed the point of Secret Santa.
Watch their TikTok video below.
@rakeshbforkd #foryourepage #bforkd #fyp #secretsan ♬ original sound - R@KESH ®️BFORKD
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Office Secret Santa has you stressed out? Here are some gift ideas for your coworkers
We have some fabulous gift ideas for your office Secret Santa.Danny Guselli 47 seconds ago
-
Passenger discovers his Uber driver is still learning to drive
When you end up having to drive your Uber driver and not the other way a...Danny Guselli 17 minutes ago