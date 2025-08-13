The woman who sued her company for paying her to do nothing

While this may sound blissful to some, Laurence Van Wassenhove's health issues made her feel ostracised by her employer.

Many uninspired people may be excited about getting paid to do nothing all day. But for Laurence Van Wassenhove, it was not only insulting but also caused her to get severely depressed. She is now suing her employer of 20 years for paying her a salary but not assigning her any work. The French woman joined her company, France Telecom, in 1993 as a human resources specialist and had big hopes for her career. But sadly, due to her health, epilepsy, and hemiplegia (a condition which caused paralysis on one side of her body), she was given a secretarial position. Her employer adapted her environment to suit her condition, and as time went on, the company was acquired by another firm in 2002.

Van Wassenhove requested a transfer, which was accommodated, but then two years later, an occupational health assessment changed things for her. The assessment revealed that she was unfit to fulfil her position and was then placed on standby. It was then that she found herself in limbo. She alleges that the company failed to give her any work but paid her a salary. The lack of acknowledgement for doing anything left her feeling like an outcast. She was instructed to stay at home and the absence of work, not being in the office and without her colleagues, left her lonely, excluded and feeling like she didn't exist. Due to her forced seclusion, she became severely depressed.

Her employer claims that this was not the case. They shared that there were plans to reintroduce Van Wassenhove back to the office, but it was impossible due to her consistent sick leave. Not much more information was available about the current state of the lawsuit, but the case itself is intriguing. Most people might say with confidence that getting paid for doing nothing is bliss, but for this woman, it made her feel like an outcast.

