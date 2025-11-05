Woman uses blender to wash her delicate clothing
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
People using kitchen appliances to do their washing, that's next level inappropriate...
People using kitchen appliances to do their washing, that's next level inappropriate...
A woman uses a blender to wash her delicate clothing, leaving the internet shocked.
Was this just for fun, or are people being serious?
Several videos circulating online have shown people using their kitchen blenders as mini washing machines.
This has created a stir online with many people raising their eyebrows at the inappropriate use of a kitchen appliance for dirty clothing. There's an element of humour in the videos, suggesting that it's meant to create a social media buzz.
However, this raises the question of whether these people are also using the blenders for their intended purpose, like making smoothies.
Watch the video below of a content creator using her blender as a "mini washing machine" - courtesy of Instagram.
Oh boy, oh boy, do we hope not.
Perhaps this is a parody of those who have been marketing the mini washing machines from brands like Temu. These mini washing machines are used for smaller, more delicate clothing items such as underwear and socks.
The target market has typically been students living in small accommodations with limited space or who can't afford to buy a traditional washing machine.
Check out the video TikTok below showing the mini washing machine.
@temu Revolutionize your laundry day with the Portable Foldable Mini Washing Machine! Blue-ray sterilization, three cleaning modes, all in one energy-efficient package. Perfect for small loads on the go!🔎 Search dmw5369 on Temu for this amazing product! #Temu #TemuFinds ♬ original sound - Temu
Then there are South Africans who are sharing their experiences with a medium-sized washing machine, which they've nicknamed the 'Sponono'.
Watch the review below of the machine, courtesy of TikTok.
@ginxx_x Okay! here is the long awaited part 2 of the mini washing machine 😂😂💕. #miniwashingmachine #laundry #tiktoksouthafrica #bennettread #tiktoksouthafrica #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound - That’sSoGladwin
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Are holidays for rest or adventure?
Which side are you on: total relaxation or action-packed adventure? Find...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
What's the most sold product in South Africa?
Business founder and CEO, Jandre de Beer, shares the five most sold prod...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago