Woman shares what she does when scammer asks for her pin

Here's another reason to 'Just Say Goodbye' when you get a suspicious call.

With the rise of elaborate and sophisticated phone scams, South Africans are urged to be cautious of strangers who call and claim to be from banks or cellphone service providers.

During the International Fraud Awareness Week (16-22 November) the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) launched the 'Just Say Goodbye' campaign.

This campaign aims to create awareness among South Africans to 'Just Say Goodbye' when they encounter phone scammers. In case you missed it, listen to what the SAFPS CEO, Manie van Schalkwyk had to say below.

TikTok user Phumla Daniels, recently shared a video of herself on a call with an alleged scammer, which caught the attention of many online users. During the phone call, a man asks her to repeat the one-time PIN (OTP) he had sent to her on her number. She is suspicious and asks him why he needs it, bear in mind she is engaging with the caller to show how trusting and easy it is to believe these scammers. The person on the other side of the phone claims he is trying to help her keep her number safe and needs the one-time PIN. According to Daniels, she received a call from a man claiming to be from her MTN branch, saying that a woman had walked in and requested a SIM swap with her number. Daniels warned people to stay vigilant, especially around this time of year: "Guys, please be careful, it's December and scammers are busy." Watch her video from TikTok below.

The SIM swap scam has been identified as a popular phone call scam making the rounds, and experts have advised that you should never reveal your PIN to anyone calling you. Instead, just say goodbye, and then call your branch to find out more information. Ensure you use the legitimate branch number, not the one the caller provides you with.

Image Courtesy of iStock