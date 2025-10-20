Woman shares why it's 'hard being single in SA'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"Being single in South Africa is an... experience." A single woman speaks out...
A South African woman sarcastically reveals why it's so "hard" to be a single woman in our country.
While there may be many reasons for men and women to be happy and single, many people still believe that your life is only complete if you share it with a partner.
This is especially the case for single women, who are still portrayed by some as damsels in distress.
Alyssa Patuel shared a video on TikTok after she was recently stopped at a roadblock while driving late at night. The traffic officer first asked her if she had been drinking - which she doesn't.
She says he then asked her whether she felt fearful driving alone late at night.
Patuel told the officer she "felt fine," but when he told her she should "drive with your husband" to feel safe, she concluded that being a single woman in SA is hard.
She added that being single simply means that women are becoming more selective about who they allow into their lives.
Being single in South Africa is…an experience. Mostly because so many men still think women need them to survive. Truth is, we live in a world where women have to step up: build careers, chase dreams, and create full, independent lives. And that’s something worth celebrating. I don’t need a man to complete my story, and to be clear, I do love and value men, but at this point, if you’re coming into my life, you’re adding to it, not taking from it.
- Alyssa Patuel
Many people shared their views in the comments.
One person wrote: "When a man has wealth, the first thing he wants is a woman to marry and share with her. But when a woman gets wealth, she no longer needs a man. She even isolates herself from everyone. So it’s our nature, my sister."
- "South African women are the strongest women in this world."
- "Dating is harder than being single for me...I enjoy being single. The thought of starting a new relationship, yoh I don't have it in me."
- "Single is more peaceful. Everything has its time. We all need a soul mate, it is just to get the right one with good values and morals these days."
- "See this peaceful look in your eyes that why you single, me too 8 years."
@alyssapatuel Being single in South Africa is… an experience 😅 Mostly because so many men still think women need them to survive. Truth is, we live in a world where women have to step up: build careers, chase dreams, and create full, independent lives. And that’s something worth celebrating. 🙌🏽 I don’t need a man to complete my story, and to be clear I do love and value men but at this point if you’re coming into my life you’re adding to it not taking from it #I#IndependentWomanS#StrongWomen#S#singlelife #UnapologeticallyMe ♬ original sound - alyssapatuel
Image Courtesy of TikTok
