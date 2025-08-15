Woman runs out of potatoes so gets inventive with pap

Is there a line to being creative with pap or can we just go wild?

There's no two ways around it, pap equals heritage https://www.ecr.co.za/shows/carolofori/pap-paving-way-sa-mans-brekkie-business/ . That means that each time someone tries to reinvent it, they will cause a riot. Traditionalists believe that if it isn't broken, why fix it? But what happens when you are stuck in an unlikely situation and have to get inventive? A video was shared on social media showing a woman using pap to make fries after she realised she had no potatoes. She said she was having guests over and had to think fast when she realised she had run out of potatoes.

While we thought it was clever of her to think of this, many people disagreed and found her efforts 'extra' and inauthentic. "2025 was a very tough year to be pap." "Imagine you visit someone and they give pap chips." "This is disrespectful, guys. Pap raised us. We respected pap until ama 2000 came along." "Guys, leave pap alone." "Justice for pap bro." Watch the video from Instagram below.

We can understand where the people stood on the creation of pap fries, considering pap has a special place in the hearts of most South Africans. You could even say that it is the quintessential South African breakfast. Ishay Govender, a journalist, writer and activist, described pap perfectly in an article she wrote in 2020. She said, "We grew up as a fragmented society, but somehow, several food traditions like braai (barbeque) and our morning bowls of pap, seemed to have transcended the divide. As romantic as the notion sounds that the humblest of foods has the power to unite in this way, the truth is that mealie pap, an austere breakfast, was often made by Black housekeepers for their families, with a posh version (with butter and syrup) made for the children of the households they served. In a modern context (because the history of pap goes way back), this resulted in culinary crossovers that, at a stage, became openly accepted as something enjoyed across racial lines. In a way, pap has become the glorified poster child breakfast for Nelson Mandela’s Rainbow Nation."

