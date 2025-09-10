Woman records herself in a car crash while vlogging

A woman filming a video for social media while driving crashed her car and caught the accident on video.

Imagine vlogging whilst driving, inadvertently meeting in an accident, and getting it all on video. This is exactly what happened to a woman from the US who was recording herself while driving. Undoubtedly, we live in the digital age that has consumed people to the point of no return. The young woman was driving and singing the lyrics to Britney Spears's hit song, ‘Baby One More Time’, when her words instantly became reality and the vehicle began spinning out of control.

Plus, it was no fender-bender, but looked much more serious. After losing control of her car, she tried to stop it from spinning but ended up flipping it.

Everything was captured on video, and surprisingly, the phone survived and continued to record as she lay on her side looking at the camera. Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.



The video has over 2,5 million likes and more than 33,000 comments. Many people accused her of foul play, believing it was all staged so she could go viral. We cannot confirm if this is true, but the moral of the story is: Don’t play with your phone while driving. With the rise of the 'influencer age', social media is proving to be just as dangerous for drivers as drinking under the influence. Closer to home, South Africa's Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned content creators not to "risk their lives for likes" after a video surfaced showing two women twerking on the side of a busy freeway. The viral video shows the women dancing on the shoulder of the road in the path of oncoming traffic as several large trucks pass by. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the organisation said: "The RTMC is astonished by this behaviour on our national roads. Pedestrians under the NRTA (National Road Traffic Act) are prohibited on the freeways, and it's illegal. Content creators should not risk their lives for likes." See the video below, courtesy of X.

